Lotus Symbol of Trust and Hope, Says Amit Shah on BJP Foundation Day

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated party workers on the party's foundation day on Sunday, highlighting how the "lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen."



Posting about the party's foundation day on X, Shah wrote, Today, under the leadership of (PM) Modi, the lotus symbol has become a new emblem of trust and hope in the hearts of the countrymen. The works of service, security, and cultural awakening that the BJP has undertaken in the past decade will become milestones in the days to come."

"Crores of BJP workers, steadfastly adhering to ideological commitment, will continue to contribute to nation-building," his post added.

Shah remembered the party's accomplishments through the decades such as revocation of Article 370, and the movement to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, Shah said that the party has always ensured the "welfare of the poor, the deprived, and women."

Whether it is about taking the Shri Ram Temple movement to every individual, making the removal of Article 370 its resolve, or ensuring the welfare of the poor, the deprived, and women--BJP has, since its inception, made the nation's interest its highest goal," his post added.

Mentioning how since the party's inception in 1980, it has always "demonstrated" how a political party has committed to honouring legacies and ensuring welfare for farmers.

"In its four-decade journey, BJP has demonstrated how a political party can remain committed to honoring legacies, providing every poor person with housing, food, health insurance, and the welfare of farmers all at once," his post read.

The BJP was officially formed on April 6, 1980, on the basis of panch nishthas (five commitments). However, the party's origin lies with the formation of the Jana Sangh in 1950.

The Jana Sangh was started by former union minister Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

The Jana Sangh merged with the Janata Party after the end of the Emergency in 1977, with the aim to defeat Congress. Later on, the question of 'dual membership' was raised between the RSS members and the Jana Sangh, with the ask that either the Jana Sangh members should leave the Janata Party or their membership of RSS. Regarding the issue, the Jana Sangh members left the Janata Party and officially founded the BJP on April 6, 1980.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has had two Prime Ministers since its formation: Narendra Modi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In the 1996, 1998, and 1999 Lok Sabha elections, the party emerged as the single largest party. In the 2019 Lok Sabha, the party won 303 seats, the most in the party's history. (ANI)