LoP Satheesan questions Kerala govt after allegations by Minister Ganesh Kumar's wife

Thiruvananthapuram, March 9 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan on Monday sharply criticised the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government over allegations against Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar, asking whether justice was possible in the state if even a minister's wife could not get protection.

“If a minister’s wife does not get justice in Kerala, then who will?” Satheesan asked, reacting to the allegations raised by the minister’s wife, Bindu Menon.

According to Satheesan, the incident involved cries for help from Bindu Menon after she was allegedly locked inside a room by the minister’s personal staff.

“It was cries of ‘help, help’ as she was locked in a room by the personal staff. Had she not disclosed the matter publicly, I would not have raised this issue,” he said.

The Opposition leader also demanded that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan clarify the government’s stand on the controversy.

“I am eagerly waiting to hear what the Chief Minister has to say on this matter,” he said.

Responding to Ganesh Kumar’s claim that the allegations were politically motivated by the Opposition, Satheesan said it was not the role of the Opposition to fabricate such issues.

“The minister said these are UDF allegations. Is that our job? When the matter first surfaced in the media, I did not react as I was not aware of the facts. Only after his wife came out with the complaint have I responded,” he said.

Questioning the functioning of the Cabinet, Satheesan asked whether such incidents were not a matter of shame for the government.

“What sort of Cabinet is this? Is it not shameful?” he asked, also raising questions about the police response.

“A woman has been attacked by the minister’s personal staff. Why did the police not act?” he said.

CPI-M General Secretary M.A. Baby said that since the issue took place in Kerala, leaders there would respond as he was not aware of what exactly had happened.

However, when asked why he had reacted quickly when rape allegations surfaced against a now-expelled Congress MLA, Baby said the present issue was different and that Kerala leaders should address the matter.

State Higher Education Minister and a strong supporter of women’s rights R. Bindhu said she was not seized of the issue.

“Irrespective of who it is, a woman should get justice. Since he is my Cabinet colleague, it would not be appropriate for me to make any comments without knowing the incident,” she said.

Meanwhile, a complaint has been filed with the Director General of Police by Yadu Krishnan, State Vice President of the Kerala Students Union (KSU), seeking a comprehensive investigation into the allegations against the minister and his staff.

