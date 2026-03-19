Local Trinamool worker hacked to death in West Bengal's Minakhan

Kolkata, March 19 (IANS) With the announcement of the Assembly poll dates in West Bengal, the atmosphere is politically charged as various parties prepare for the crucial polls and the Trinamool Congress faces protests in Minakhan of North 24 Parganas district following the announcement of the candidate list.

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Amid this charged atmosphere, the body of a local Trinamool worker has now been recovered, the police said on Thursday.

The body was found in a mutilated state. Local residents claimed that the deceased youth was an active Trinamool Congress worker in the area. It is alleged that someone murdered him and abandoned his body at the spot.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Moshiur Kazi (38), a resident of Gangnia village within the Haroa Assembly constituency.

Early this morning, residents of Jhujhurgacha village — located under the Sonapukur-Shankarpur Gram Panchayat in the Minakhan Assembly constituency — discovered a body lying by the roadside. The body bore multiple slash wounds inflicted by a sharp-edged weapon.

Upon receiving the information, officers from the Haroa station rushed to the scene and recovered the youth's body. This murder of a Trinamool worker just ahead of the elections created a sensation throughout the entire region.

The brother of the deceased told local reporters, "We received the news this morning. Upon seeing the body, I realised it was my brother. He has been brutally hacked to death. There is a history of political enmity involved. We demand proper justice."

A senior officer of Basirhat Police District said, "His face was mutilated to such a horrific extent that he was unrecognisable. At first glance, locals couldn't recognise him. It was only after observing the body for a considerable time that they were able to identify him. It is learnt that he was an active member of the Trinamool party. The body has been sent for an autopsy. A case under relevant sections have started."

According to the police, it is being investigated whether the he was killed due to a political rivalry or because of old enmity.

It was learnt that last night, he told his family that he was heading out for work. His family members said he did not return home after that. Then, this morning, news arrived that a body had been found. Later, his family members arrived and identified him.

--IANS

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