Lives of tribals will undergo radical transformation in next 3 years: Maha CM Fadnavis

Yavatmal (Maharashtra), Sep 13 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that the Central government has undertaken important schemes to bring the tribal community into the mainstream of development and for that, Rs 1 lakh crore has been made available.

He stated that schemes and initiatives are being implemented for the facilities like houses, roads, electricity, water, hostels and employment for the tribal community in Maharashtra as well, adding that a radical change will take place in the lives of the tribals in the next 3 years. He was speaking at the inauguration of various development works worth Rs 335 crore in Yavatmal.

CM Fadnavis said that there are plans to quickly complete many facilities like houses for 54,000 families, piped water, hospitals for treatment and hostels for tribal community.

“The schemes and initiatives that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched for tribal development have made significant achievements. About 366 villages in the district have been selected under the Adi Karmayogi Yojana. 30 lakh youth in the state will be trained through the scheme. It will develop local leadership,” he added.

He said that the government has taken up a time-bound programme to clear the pending applications for recruitment on the compassionate ground. Nearly 15,000 youth will be appointed on compassionate basis.

“With the implementation of about 35 MW solar power project, agriculture is getting electricity for 12 hours a day. There is also a plan to provide free electricity to farmers for ten hours a day. There will be no shortage of funds for the necessary facilities for the citizens of Yavatmal district,” he added.

Commenting on the damage caused to agriculture, houses and livestock in Yavatmal district, he assured that the compensation for this will also be paid as soon as possible.

According to the government release, the CM launched development work worth Rs 335 crore in Yavatmal comprising five hostels and other works of the Tribal Development Department worth Rs 51 crore, works worth Rs 67 crore of the Public Works department, 11 solar power projects and other works under the Chief Minister's Solar Energy Channel Scheme worth Rs 158 crore and various works worth Rs 59 crore of other departments.

--IANS

sj/pgh