Liquor scam: SIT conducts searches at places linked to YSRCP MP

Hyderabad, Oct 14 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Andhra Pradesh, which is probing the alleged liquor scam, on Tuesday conducted searches at the premises of YSR Congress Party’s floor leader in Lok Sabha, Peddireddy Midhun Reddy.

SIT officials conducted searches at the houses of the Rajampet MP in Hyderabad, Tirupati and Bengaluru.

In Hyderabad, the SIT searched the houses of YSRCP MP in Prashasan Nagar and Gayatri Hills, Yousufguda. His office in the Kondapur area was also searched by the SIT officials.

Midhun Reddy is one of the accused in the Rs 3,200 crore liquor scam, which allegedly occurred during the YSRCP rule. The Rajampet MP, who was arrested on July 19, was released on bail on September 30.

After his release, Midhun Reddy alleged that he was treated like a terrorist in jail.

He accused the coalition government of resorting to diversionary politics by filing fabricated cases against YSRCP leaders. He stated that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) always used such tactics whenever it came to power.

He stated that the attempts by the coalition government to frighten opponents by filing false cases are an act of foolishness.

After the TDP-led NDA came to power last year, a case was registered at the CID Police Station in Mangalagiri under sections 409, 420, 120 (B), r/w 34 and 37 of IPC and section 7, 7A, 8, 12, 13 (1), (b), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The Crime Investigation Department (CID) initially conducted an investigation following a complaint by an official of the Excise Department. Later, the government constituted SIT, headed by NTR District Commissioner of Police S.V. Rajashekhar Babu, to probe the case.

The SIT found large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore siphoned off over five years.

There are allegations that the YSR Congress Party leaders encouraged the new liquor policy, floated new brands, received kickbacks from the distillery companies, causing huge losses to the government.

The SIT has named 48 persons in the case, of whom 12 have been arrested.

It has so far filed three chargesheets in the ACB Court in Vijayawada. In the supplementary chargesheets, the SIT also highlighted the alleged role played by then Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The SIT has not named Jagan Mohan Reddy as an accused in the case, but alleged that he took decisions to modify the excise policy to use the liquor business for illegally amassing wealth. It alleged that low-profile individuals, including office employees, were used to launder kickbacks from liquor companies. Employees, including office boys working in the companies owned by the accused, were used as couriers to deposit illicit cash into a network of bank accounts linked to the syndicate.

--IANS

ms/dpb