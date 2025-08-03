Liquor case fabricated to target YSRCP, says ex-Andhra Minister Rambabu

Amaravati, Aug 3 (IANS) Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu has alleged that the "non-existent" liquor case was fabricated to tarnish the image of YSRCP and harass the party leaders.

He said that the recent video circulating, which links a person to former MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy, is an attempt to divert attention from the real issue.

“The video, which claims to show Chevireddy's associate, is an attempt to divert attention. The presence of Rs 2000 notes in the video indicates that it is unrelated to the liquor case,” Rambabu said in a statement on Sunday.

He said the ACB Court ordered the separation and examination of the seized currency notes. This will reveal when and from where the notes were released. The hasty deposit of Rs 11 crore by the ACB and the attempt to destroy evidence will expose the conspiracy.

He claimed that the court's investigation has revealed the conspiracy behind the liquor case.

“The media is spreading venom by highlighting this baseless video. Chandrababu is attempting to gain political mileage by spreading false propaganda and making illegal arrests. He is committing one mistake after another to cover up the previous one. The people are watching everything closely,” Rambabu said.

The YSRCP leader earlier slammed the Chandrababu Naidu-led government for "circulating" an unverified video claiming it shows a follower of Chevireddy. “They are making allegations that the money obtained from the liquor business was distributed through Chevireddy during the elections. If the elections took place in May 2024, the Rs 2,000 notes were already demonetised by May 2023. Now, the video clearly shows bundles of Rs 2,000 notes. Doesn't this mean that the claim of Chevireddy distributing money from the liquor business during the elections is an admitted lie? Now, they are trying to link this video to the illegal liquor case. Anyone who examines this even slightly can easily recognise Chandrababu's SIT conspiracy,” he said.

Rambabu claimed that the SIT lacked evidence and was only making empty noises. In the seizure of Rs 11 crore in cash, Chandrababu's SIT was left stunned by the ACB court’s orders. The court ordered that the serial numbers of those notes be recorded and photographed, but Chandrababu's SIT ignored these instructions. Instead of complying with those orders, they hurriedly deposited the money in the bank and attempted to mix it with other notes. As a result, the lawyers of the accused filed a petition in court. The court clearly directed that the seized notes be kept separately. If they act according to the court's orders, it will easily reveal when those notes were issued and where they came from, he added.

The video, which surfaced online on Saturday, shows Venkatesh Naidu, who is believed to be a close associate of Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy. Both are currently under judicial custody in the case.

Venkatesh Naidu had allegedly played a significant role in moving and concealing illicit funds obtained from the scam.

The alleged scam had occurred during the YSR Congress party's rule between 2019 and 2024.

After the TDP-led NDA came to power last year, a case was registered at the CID Police Station in Mangalagiri. The Crime Investigation Department (CID) initially conducted an investigation following a complaint by an official of the Excise Department. Later, the government constituted the SIT, which claims to have found large-scale irregularities and fund misappropriation in the liquor policy implemented during 2019-24.

Investigators reportedly uncovered a kickback network involving nearly Rs 3,500 crore.

There are allegations that the YSR Congress Party leaders encouraged the new liquor policy, floated new brands, received kickbacks from the distillery companies, causing a huge loss to the government.

The preliminary charge sheet filed on July 19 detailed an intricate web of money laundering, offshore investments, and alleged policy manipulation

--IANS

ms/dpb