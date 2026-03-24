'Legislature cannot assume Executive's role': Maha CM on decision over Satara SP's suspension

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday that the Legislature cannot assume the role of the Executive and directions given by the Legislature does not become the ultimate truth as action based on those directions will take place based on the ground reality.

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Chief Minister Fadnavis' statement comes a day after the chaos and manhandling of Ministers during the Satara Zilla Parishad (ZP) presidential and vice-presidential elections triggered an uproar in both Houses of the Legislature on Monday, bringing the internal rift within the ruling MahaYuti alliance in the open.

Shiv Sena legislators had strongly demanded action against Satara Superintendent of Police (SP) Tushar Doshi.

The controversy escalated after Legislative Council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe on Monday directed the state government to suspend Satara SP Doshi, who was allegedly linked to a cane charge during the Maratha reservation protests in 2023.

However, State Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde later said that he would give judgment on whether such powers could be exercised by the State Council Deputy Chairperson, effectively putting the suspension in limbo.

"Constitution has defined three arms. These are Judicial, Legislature and Executive and they work independently. Legislature can give directions to Executive and as a matter of respect, the Executive try to respect the Legislature. But with all due to respect to the chair, I want to say that Legislature cannot assume the role of Executive," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

He was replying to the debate initiated by Shiv Sena-UBT MLC Anil Parab through point of procedure.

Parab recalled Council Chairman Ram Shinde's announcement on Monday regarding giving the ruling on whether deputy chairperson has a right to suspend an IPS officer and asked him to solve the constitutional deadlock.

NCP-SP MLC Shashikant Shinde, too, requested Council Chairman Ram Shinde to give a ruling.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "Just because directions have been given (by the Legislature), it does not become the ultimate truth. The action will take place only based on reality on ground."

The Chief Minister referring to Parab and Council Chairman Ram Shinde's reference of suspension of IAS official in the State Assembly, said that the action was a result of the official's absence from the briefing called by the Minister for the legislative work.

"That was related to the business taking place inside the legislative building. Here, the incident has taken place outside the legislative building. Directions are given by the chair and Executive has a right to convey the reality. Even the promises given inside the House are not like gospel truths. We have Promises Committee to monitor those for that very purpose," Chief Minister Fadnavis said.

Earlier, on Monday, the council deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe ordered the immediate suspension of Satara SP Tushar Doshi.

The decision follows a "horrific" incident during the elections to the post of Satara Zilla Parishad president and vice president where Maharashtra Minister and Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai was allegedly manhandled and injured by the police personnel.

"It is a long-standing tradition of this House that the word of a member, and especially a Minister, is accepted as the truth. I am hereby directing the government to immediately suspend the Satara SP and all related officers who engaged in manhandling, causing injuries, and obstructing the democratic voting process," Deputy Chairperson Gorhe said.

She also noted that the state government should have ideally initiated an inquiry on Monday, but since it hadn't happened, the Legislature must now step in to ensure accountability.

According to statements made in the House, the chaos erupted during the voting process for the elections to the posts of Zilla Parishad President and Vice President.

Despite claims of majority of Shiv Sena and NCP, the BJP won these elections.

The Satara Guardian Minister Shambhuraj Desai narrated his ordeal, saying that despite his 40-year political career, he had never faced such treatment.

Minister Desai alleged that while he was escorting 33 members to the polling booth -- following an alliance between the Shiv Sena and NCP -- they were intercepted by more than 100 police personnel in plain clothes just 10 metres from the voting hall.

The police reportedly acted on a "false complaint" of member abduction.

--IANS

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