Left has moved away from core principles: Rahul Gandhi attacks CM Vijayan in Kerala

Kannur, March 31 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Left Democratic Front in Kerala, alleging an “unprecedented partnership” between the Left and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and pitched the upcoming Assembly election as a battle of ideologies.

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Arriving in Kannur as the star campaigner of the United Democratic Front (UDF), Gandhi held a breakfast meeting with local leaders before addressing a massive rally attended by candidates from across the district.

The highlight of the event was the presence of veteran former CPI(M) leaders T.K. Govindan and V. Kunjikrishnan, now candidates backed by the UDF. Gandhi pointed to their presence on stage as “proof” of a shift within the Left.

“This election is a fight between two ideologies, the Left and the UDF. But for the first time, we are seeing a partnership between the Left and the BJP,” Gandhi said, calling it a “puzzle” given their historically opposing positions.

He argued that the present-day Left has moved away from its core principles and now shares a “soft corner for corporates”, no longer representing the people.

Gandhi cited what he called “two clues” to support his allegation.

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi raises religious issues across the country but refrains from doing so in Kerala, particularly on Sabarimala.

He also questioned why, despite his own legal challenges, including multiple cases, loss of his Lok Sabha membership and prolonged questioning, no similar action has been taken against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan or his family.

“The BJP wants the CPI(M) in power because they can control them. They cannot control a Congress-led UDF government,” Gandhi said, adding that only the Congress party has the strength to effectively oppose PM Modi at the national level.

Turning to national issues, Gandhi criticised the Centre’s economic and foreign policies, alleging that recent trade decisions favouring the United States would hurt Indian farmers, particularly those cultivating rubber, corn, soya and fruits.

He also warned of risks to India’s energy security and small businesses.

Framing the election as a choice of values, Gandhi said Kerala has historically stood for unity, non-violence and inclusiveness.

“The UDF brings people together through love and brotherhood, while this partnership ( Left-BJP) promotes division,” he said.

From Kannur, Gandhi is scheduled to travel to Nadapuram in Kozhikode district and address two more campaign meetings.

--IANS

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