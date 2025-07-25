'Leading India towards progress': BJP's Sanjay Upadhyay hails second longest serving PM Modi

Mumbai: BJP leader Sanjay Upadhyay on Friday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership as historic, noting that he has now overtaken former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to become India’s second-longest serving Prime Minister in a single uninterrupted term.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Upadhyay said, “Congress always limited the country to the Gandhi family and spread confusion."

“But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has broken that illusion and strengthened democracy. He is leading a strong government that is working solely in the interest of the nation. PM Modi has served as Prime Minister for 4,078 days and counting, officially making him the second-longest serving Prime Minister after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru," he added.

Under PM Modi’s leadership, Upadhyay added, “India is rapidly moving on the path of development, becoming self-reliant, and is firmly focused on the vision of a developed India by 2047.”

He further reacted on the growing political friction in Bihar, where opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has hinted at the possibility of boycotting the upcoming Assembly elections.

“For the last few days, panic has been visible in the statements of Bihar's opposition leaders,” Upadhyay said.

“They’re saying Nitish Kumar’s fate will be like Maharashtra’s, but that only shows they’ve already accepted defeat. A strong NDA government is going to be formed again under the leadership of PM Modi and CM Nitish. The Opposition tried to sow division between us earlier and failed. Now, by talking of boycotting elections, RJD leaders are admitting surrender before the battle has even begun.”

Upadhyay further commented on the controversy around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists in Bihar, a move that triggered an uproar in Parliament from Opposition parties.

“Election rigging and irregularities in voter lists are serious concerns,” he said.

“There are names in the list of people who don’t live in the area, or who are brought in during elections just to vote. The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision exposed such practices, and that’s why opposition parties are scared. They even conspired to add foreign voters—now being exposed.”

He praised the Election Commission’s campaign and added, “A verified voter list will only strengthen democracy. The people of India have full faith in the Election Commission.”

The BJP leader also hailed the signing of the historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the UK, which covers several key sectors including agriculture.

“Even during the COVID crisis, while China was engaged in 'destruction', India—under Prime Minister Modi—stood for the welfare of the world,” Upadhyay stated.

“The global community now believes that India’s rise benefits all. Today, when many countries are looking to invest in India, the FTA led by Union Minister Piyush Goyal will open new avenues for trade and diplomacy.”

He emphasised that under PM Modi, India has consistently followed a “Nation First” policy.

“We do not compromise under any pressure. India's interests come first—always,” he concluded.

