Leaders hail gangster Anmol Bishnoi's extradition from US

New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) As gangster Anmol Bishnoi, a key accused in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, is being deported to India from the US, political leaders have hailed the development as a major breakthrough in the fight against organised crime.

Anmol, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, is also wanted in the case involving the firing at actor Salman Khan's residence in April 2024.

He is expected to arrive in Delhi on Wednesday, along with two other individuals wanted in Punjab.

Responding to the deportation, AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang told IANS, "Considering the rise in gangster-related incidents in Punjab and those responsible, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has been committed from day one to addressing this issue. This is our priority to bring back all the gangsters who are staying in foreign nations after committing crimes here. We also hope that the Centre will help us in this process. It is good that Anmol Bishnoi is being brought back. Necessary action will be taken against him."

Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema echoed similar views and said, "The gangster brought back will be punished as per the law. He will be arrested in the cases registered against him, investigated, and produced before the court for further action."

He added that this marked a major success for Punjab Police, emphasising that a gangster who had fled the country was finally returning to face legal consequences.

"We are committed to making Punjab gangster-free. The Congress and BJP had turned Punjab into a gangland, and today, we are eradicating this by punishing every single gangster," he said.

AAP MLA Brahm Shankar Jimpa told IANS, "The case of the gangsters has been taken up by the Indian government, which is a very good step. The Punjab government will ensure that whoever is sentenced according to the law will serve their punishment."

Ladakh Lt. Governor Kavinder Gupta attributed the move to the Centre's diplomatic strength and said, "It is the result of the Modi government's foreign policy and India's relations with other countries that forces trying to create unrest in India are being stopped. Bringing Anmol Bishnoi back is also a result of this chain of actions."

JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar added, "Our agencies and foreign policy are strong enough that anyone who commits a crime will be brought to justice."

According to sources, Anmol fled India in April 2022 using a forged passport, just weeks before singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 that year.

He is believed to have used fraudulent Russian documents while moving between the US and Canada until he was traced and detained.

NCP leader and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique, the son of the late Baba Siddique, confirmed that he received an email stating Anmol had been "removed" from US territory.

He said his family had registered a victim contact status with US agencies, entitling them to official updates, and urged the Centre to ensure Anmol's immediate arrest upon arrival.

Siddique added that he had repeatedly written to US authorities detailing his father's killing and the suspected role of the Bishnoi network.

He also said he had expressed concerns regarding his own security to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Union Minister Devendra Fadnavis, seeking a review in light of recent developments.

Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra Minister, was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son's office in Bandra. Several individuals linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang were arrested in the case.

--IANS

