'LDF stands against all forms of communalism': Kerala CM Vijayan rejects claims of SDPI support

Malappuram (Kerala), March 29 (IANS) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday strongly reiterated that the Left Democratic Front (LDF) maintains a consistent and uncompromising stance against all forms of communalism, dismissing allegations of any association with communal forces.

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Addressing reporters in Malappuram, the Chief Minister, responding to repeated queries regarding reports that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) may extend support to the Left, firmly stated that such claims should be directed to those making them, adding that the LDF has no role in such speculation.

The Chief Minister appeared visibly annoyed at the persistence of the questions, accusing sections of the media of attempting to set a narrative.

"You have come here with a pre-decided agenda. Please set that aside. Are you trying to derail this press conference?" he asked.

Vijayan further remarked that such concerns were being raised not just in one place but across different platforms, and advised reporters to seek clarification directly from the groups concerned.

Asked whether the CPI-M would accept votes from SDPI, the Chief Minister did not provide a direct response. However, he emphasised that the Left has no association with any communal organisation, whether representing majority or minority interests.

"Communalism exists in both majority and minority forms in this country. We oppose all forms of communalism equally," Vijayan asserted.

He alleged that the media was attempting to portray the LDF as being aligned with communal forces, a claim he categorically rejected.

Highlighting the ideological consistency of the Left, Vijayan said that this was not a new position adopted for political convenience.

"This has been our stand for decades, and there has been no deviation from it," he said.

Turning his criticism towards the opposition, the Chief Minister questioned whether the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) holds a similar position. He accused sections of the media of trying to "sanitise" the image of the Congress and UDF, portraying them as immune to communal influences while unfairly targeting the LDF.

"What is being attempted is to project the UDF and Congress as pure and untouched by communalism, while painting the LDF in a negative light. But ultimately, it is for the people to judge whether such narratives are believable," Vijayan added.

--IANS

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