Lawyers defending Youth Congress protesters criticise Chib’s arrest, call it ‘vendetta’ over AI summit protest

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Senior advocates representing Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protesters have strongly criticised the arrest of the outfit's President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with demonstrations during an international AI Summit, calling the police action excessive and contrary to democratic norms.

Senior advocate Sanjoy Ghosh argued that protests at major international events are a normal feature of democratic societies. "In every healthy democracy, protests take place at such events. You may not agree with them, but they are part of democracy," he said, adding that arresting opposition youth leaders over the demonstration sends the wrong message globally.

He contended that the reaction of authorities, including seeking extended police custody, was disproportionate. Referring to Supreme Court guidelines, Ghosh said that for offences punishable with less than seven years, bail should ordinarily be granted, and prolonged custody is unwarranted. He also dismissed claims that the protest brought "national shame", asserting that democratic dissent should instead be seen as a sign of institutional strength.

Another counsel, advocate Subhash Gulati, alleged procedural lapses and curbs on fundamental rights. "Oppression is happening when democracy is being stifled. There is no right to speech or expression, and even when we come to court to defend ourselves, we are not being given a copy of the FIR," he said, criticising the conduct of the police.

Meanwhile, tensions flared outside the court's premises as Congress workers raised slogans when Chib was escorted out under heavy security. Large contingents of police and Rapid Action Force personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

Authorities have maintained that the arrest was made in connection with law-and-order concerns arising from the protest, and further investigation is underway. The incident has triggered a political debate over the limits of protest, policing of demonstrations, and the balance between public order and democratic freedoms.

