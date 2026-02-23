Lawyers are protectors of fundamental rights, guardians of democracy: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 23 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said lawyers play a vital role in safeguarding fundamental rights and strengthening democratic values by ensuring access to justice for all sections of society.

Addressing the oath-taking ceremony of newly elected office-bearers of the Bar Association of Jaipur at the District and Sessions Court complex in Banipark, Sharma said advocates serve as a crucial bridge between the legal system and citizens by helping people understand the law and seek justice.

He urged members of the legal fraternity to work towards meeting the expectations of the most marginalised sections of society and ensure that justice reaches every individual.

The Chief Minister said a strong and vibrant democracy can function effectively only when its three pillars -- the legislature, executive, and judiciary -- discharge their responsibilities with integrity and maintain institutional balance.

He added that lawyers, along with the judiciary, play an essential role in protecting the Constitution and safeguarding the fundamental rights of citizens.

“Lawyers not only facilitate justice but also instil awareness and responsibility among citizens. Their role is crucial in strengthening democratic institutions and contributing to nation-building,” Sharma said.

Referring to judicial reforms, the Chief Minister said the state government is committed to ensuring timely and accessible justice, noting that development remains incomplete without an efficient justice delivery system.

He said the implementation of the three new criminal laws at the grassroots level has strengthened the justice system in Rajasthan and improved efficiency in legal processes.

Sharma added that special courts and fast-track mechanisms are being strengthened across the state to reduce pendency of cases and ensure speedy disposal.

Congratulating the newly elected executive committee of the Bar Association, Jaipur, he described the institution as an important centre of legal tradition, intellectual engagement, and professional integrity.

He said the Bar Association plays a significant role in supporting legal reforms and strengthening the justice delivery system.

The Chief Minister also said the state government is taking steps for the welfare of advocates and improving judicial infrastructure.

He informed that 42 new courts have been established across Rajasthan, including eight District and Sessions Courts in areas such as Phalodi and Khairthal-Tijara.

Additional District and Sessions Courts have also been set up in Bari Sadri and Keshoraipatan.

He further said Special POCSO courts have been established in Hanumangarh, Sawai Madhopur, Churu, Bikaner, and Jodhpur, while Special Judicial Magistrate (NI Act) Courts have been set up in Jhunjhunu.

Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Courts have also been established in Pahari (Deeg) and Khairthal-Tijara, he added.

Sharma said the government is promoting e-court systems, digital filing, and technological modernisation to improve efficiency and accessibility in the judiciary.

He assured advocates that their legitimate demands would be considered sympathetically by the state government.

Earlier, the Chief Minister administered the oath of office to the newly elected office-bearers of the District Bar Association.

The event was attended by Urban Development and Self-Governance Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, MLA Gopal Sharma, Rajasthan High Court judges Justice Anil Kumar Upman and Justice Manish Sharma, Bar Council of Rajasthan Chairman Bhuvnesh Sharma, Bar Association Jaipur President Somesh Chand Sharma, and senior advocates.

