Law and order not being maintained in Punjab, says Priyanka Chaturvedi on AAP leader’s murder

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) The murder of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Lucky Oberoi in Punjab has triggered sharp political reactions, with leaders across parties raising serious concerns over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Reacting to the killing, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Friday, termed the incident “very unfortunate” and expressed hope that the Punjab government would take swift and strict action.

“It is very unfortunate, and I hope that the situation in Punjab, which is continuously deteriorating, will be addressed. Law and order is not being maintained, and taking note of this, I hope the Chief Minister there will take action and ensure that those responsible are given the strictest possible punishment as soon as possible,” Chaturvedi told IANS.

Adding to the criticism, Congress MP Dharamvira Gandhi painted a grim picture of the situation in Punjab, accusing the AAP government of failing to curb crime and gangsterism.

“Law and order in Punjab is in a very poor and worrying state. Since the Aam Aadmi Party came to power, incidents of robberies, lootings, threats, and killings have continued and are increasing day by day. Punjab is becoming like Bihar of earlier times,” Gandhi told IANS.

He further alleged that the government has failed to take effective action against criminals. “This government has failed to prevent gangsterism. Instead of taking action, it keeps comparing the situation to what happened 70 years ago. This is unfortunate and shameful,” he said.

Referring to past high-profile cases, Gandhi added, “A murder like that of Sidhu Moosewala took place, and his murderer was interviewed in jail. We are deeply concerned about our state. Punjab was once known for development and peace, but not anymore.”

Meanwhile, police provided details of the incident, stating that the shooting took place in broad daylight in a busy area of Jalandhar.

ADCP-II Harinder Singh Gill said, “This morning, outside the Model Town Gurdwara, in the parking area, Lucky Oberoi was shot. Two young men on a scooter fired the bullets. A short while later, Lucky Oberoi died of his injuries. An FIR has been registered, and the investigation is underway.”

According to officials, preliminary information suggests that two bike-borne assailants fired multiple rounds at Oberoi, with at least five bullets hitting his body. Police said Oberoi was sitting in his car at the time of the attack.

The shooting occurred outside a Gurdwara in the crowded Model Town area, triggering panic among residents. Police teams rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area, and launched a manhunt to identify the attackers and ascertain the motive behind the killing. Security has since been stepped up in the locality.

Party sources said Oberoi was close to the Cantt constituency in-charge Rajwinder Kaur Thiara. His wife had earlier contested municipal elections on an AAP ticket, but lost.

