Law and order in Karnataka has not been allowed to deteriorate: HM Parameshwara

Bengaluru, Oct 28 (IANS) Responding to the BJP’s criticism that there is no law and order in the state, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara has said that the law and order has not been allowed to deteriorate in the state.

The Karnataka State Police Department is among the best in the country and expressed pride in its functioning, he underlined.

He was speaking at the ‘Introduction and Distribution of Peak Caps for Police Personnel,’ the inauguration of the ‘Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF),’ and the release of the ‘Sanmitra’ programme held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

According to the India Justice Report, the Karnataka Police ranks first in the country based on several parameters such as conduct, justice delivery, and citizen services, he said.

“Drugs are a major social menace. The Chief Minister has declared in the Assembly that Karnataka will be made a drug-free state. In this direction, the police department has taken several measures. In the past two years, drugs worth Rs 250 to Rs 300 crore have been seized and destroyed. Despite all vigilance, drugs still find their way into the state through parcels and other means. To completely curb this menace, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) has been established,” he said.

“Constables are being assigned under the Sanmitra programme to keep a close watch on (Drug) peddlers and addicts. The ‘Police at Every Doorstep’ initiative launched in the state is progressing successfully. Collecting information from every household helps in responding quickly to complaints and controlling criminal activities,” he explained.

“For the first time in the country, a DGP-rank officer has been appointed to head the Narcotics Control Division. To prevent atrocities against Scheduled Castes and Tribes, 33 DCRE police stations have been established across the state,” Parameshwara said.

“The Police Department is a disciplined force and cannot be compared to any other department. It is the eye of the state. The reputation of any government depends on the police. Maintaining peace and order directly reflects on the government’s image. We have not merely changed the cap — we have made efforts to instil confidence and pride among you,” he concluded.

“During the British era, our police were given a particular uniform and made to function in a specific way. After independence, several reforms were brought into the police system,” he noted.

“During the British period, police personnel used to wear slouch hats. In 1953, the Armed Forces adopted a hat system, and regular police personnel used turbans. In 1973, when D. Devaraj Urs was the Chief Minister, slouch hats were introduced for our police. Since then, there has been no change. Our staff have endured all circumstances, whether good or bad,” the Home Minister said.

“Several requests were made over the years to change the cap design, as it became heavy in the rain and was not visually appealing. Even in 2015, when I was the Home Minister, there was a proposal for change, but it could not be implemented for various reasons,” he stated.

“This time, after detailed discussions, senior officials of the department studied the types of caps used in other states and presented various designs. The Chief Minister selected the blue-coloured cap. On behalf of the department, I congratulate him. Today is a historic day for the Police Department,” Parameshwara said.

“As soon as police personnel wear the new cap, they appear smarter. It also builds self-confidence — a sense that there is no distinction between officers and subordinates,” he added.

Speaking about law and order, the Minister said, “Compared to other states, Karnataka has remained largely peaceful. For the past two years, there have been no communal riots or unpleasant incidents. We have not allowed law and order to deteriorate, and the credit goes to the personnel of the department.”

“The state government has created a positive atmosphere for the police department. We must continue to work according to the expectations of the people and strive to make Karnataka a garden of peace,” he added.

--IANS

mka/uk