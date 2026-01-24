Law and order have collapsed in Bihar, Centre’s silence disturbing: Manoj Jha

Patna, Jan 24 (IANS) RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha, speaking to the media at Patna Airport on Saturday, sharply criticised both the central and Bihar governments, arguing that the collapse of law and order in Bihar, exemplified by the recent NEET aspirant case, demands urgent accountability.

Read More

He also countered remarks made by BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.​

Strongly objecting to Rajiv Pratap Rudy’s statement that crime rises whenever Tejashwi Yadav is in Bihar, Jha said, “I least expected such a vulgar comment from the person whose name you are mentioning.”​

Referring to growing crime and the NEET student's mysterious death, Jha stressed the RJD's consistent stand that Bihar's law and order has collapsed and urgent corrective action is needed.​

He recalled that Tejashwi Yadav had stated after the formation of the government that he would assess its performance for 100 days before making comments.​

Jha expressed anguish over recent crimes, asserting that those in power lack understanding of victims' pain and must urgently respond to restore order.​

Concluding on an emotional note, Manoj Jha said the law and order breakdown has left the public deeply hurt and demanding government responsibility.​

“We are simply hurt people today,” he said, adding that the government must answer to the public over the law and order crisis.​

Earlier in the day, Tejashwi Yadav launched an attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the birth anniversary celebrations of former Bihar Chief Minister and Bharat Ratna awardee Karpoori Thakur at the RJD office in Patna.​

Tejashwi asked, “Where are Narendra Modi and Amit Shah today? They didn’t even tweet about the suspicious death of the NEET student.”​

He further alleged that crime is rampant in Bihar, claiming that shootings, kidnappings, and murders occur daily, and accused the government of misusing power and constitutional institutions.​

--IANS

ajk/dan