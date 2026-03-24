Last major Naxal cadre surrenders in Bastar; Chhattisgarh on verge of declaring region Maoist-free

Raipur, March 24 (IANS) In a historic breakthrough just one week before the government’s self-imposed deadline to declare Bastar Naxal-free, the last major Naxal cadre operating in the region—Papa Rao alias Mangu—has surrendered along with his armed group.

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The 56-year-old Papa Rao, a native of Sukma district and a senior member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZCM), arrived at Kutru police station in Bijapur district carrying an AK-47 and other weapons. Accompanied by 17 associates—including 10 men and 8 women—he was later shifted by bus to Jagdalpur.

Security forces recovered eight AK-47 rifles, one SLR and one INSAS rifle from the group. A reward of Rs 25 lakh had been announced for his capture.

Papa Rao, who headed the West Bastar Division Committee and was also a member of the South Sub-Zonal Bureau, was considered the most wanted Naxalite in Bastar after the elimination of Madvi Hidma, former commander of Battalion No. 1 of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA). He was intimately familiar with Bastar’s forests, rivers and terrain, having repeatedly evaded police operations.

Home Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma confirmed the development while addressing a programme in Kawardha. “With Paparao’s surrender, there are no active members left in the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee,” he said.

Sharma also revealed that he had spoken to Paparao over the mobile phone just before the surrender. Only two top-most Naxal leaders—Mishir Besra and Ganapathi—remain active outside the state, steering whatever is left of the organisation, the minister said.

Officials described the development as the virtual dismantling of the Naxal outfit’s West Bastar Divisional Committee. Papa Rao was the last frontline combatant after the surrender of Battalion No. 1 commander Deva and the elimination of 17 top leaders last year—including Madvi Hidma, general secretary Basavaraju and Ganesh Uike—in encounters.

Hundreds of other cadres, including Bhupati, Rupesh and Ramdher, have also laid down arms in recent months.

The Chhattisgarh government has hailed Paparao’s surrender as the “complete eradication of armed Naxalism” from Bastar.

However, the State Congress has raised concerns. Party president Deepal Baij demanded clarification from the government, warning that after the deadline, tribals could face increased harassment and that Bastar’s natural resources might be handed over to private companies.

He urged the administration to ensure no innocent tribal person is falsely branded a Naxalite and arrested.

--IANS

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