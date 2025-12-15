Land-for-job scam: Delhi court gives CBI more time to file reports against Lalu Yadav, family

New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) A Delhi court on Monday granted additional time to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file verification reports in the alleged land-for-job corruption case involving Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family members, and other accused.

Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Courts deferred the hearing on the framing of charges till December 19 after the probe agency sought more time to file verification reports of all accused persons.

The court is examining whether charges are to be framed under Sections 120B, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

In an earlier hearing held on December 11, the court had deferred the matter and granted the CBI additional time to file verification reports.

According to the CBI, “large-scale corruption” occurred between 2004 and 2009 when Lalu Prasad was the Union Railway Minister, with the agency alleging that parcels of land were acquired in the names of Lalu’s family members and a company linked to them, often at rates below market value and largely through cash transactions. In return, jobs in Group ‘D’ posts across various railway zones were allegedly provided to those who transferred the land.

The Union Home Ministry has already granted sanction to the CBI to prosecute Lalu Prasad in the corruption case, while both the ED and the CBI continue to conduct parallel investigations into the alleged Rs 600-crore money-laundering trail linked to land transfers in Patna.

In July, the Supreme Court refused to entertain Lalu Prasad Yadav’s plea seeking a stay on trial proceedings in the land-for-job case. He had filed a special leave petition (SLP) challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of his request to halt the trial after the CBI filed multiple charge sheets under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Recently, the Principal District and Sessions Judge-cum-Special Judge (PC Act) had issued notices to the CBI on transfer pleas filed by former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi, who sought that the corruption case be shifted out of the court of Special Judge Gogne.

--IANS

pds/dpb