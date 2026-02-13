Land dispute triggers violent clash in Nagaland, 27 injured

Kohima, Feb 13 (IANS) At least 27 people, including a government official and a police constable, were injured and several houses, vehicles, and public structures were damaged after a violent clash broke out over a long-standing land dispute at Maova village in Chümoukedima district of Nagaland on Friday, officials said. ​

A senior police official in Kohima said the incident occurred in Maova village, under the Medziphema sub-division, where tensions had been simmering for years over a protracted land dispute. ​

The official said that additional security forces were rushed to the area immediately after the clash, and the situation is currently under control. Police have appealed to people to maintain peace and refrain from taking the law into their own hands. ​

Residents said tensions escalated over allegations that land buyers were being prevented from carrying out construction and agricultural activities in Maova and adjoining areas. ​

However, some constructions were allegedly undertaken without proper authorisation on disputed plots. The Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), the apex tribal body of traditional landholders and inhabitants, had earlier issued a formal notice to the village headman on December 2 last year, directing the removal of what it described as “illegal constructions” by December 25. ​

The CPO claimed that construction activities continued despite the notice. CPO president Zhato Kimho said representatives of the organisation visited Maova village to hold discussions with the village headman and chairman, but were allegedly prevented from entering the area by a mob of around 70-80 people. ​

According to police, the situation escalated when villagers resorted to stone-pelting, injuring the Extra Assistant Commissioner of Medziphema, a police constable, and around 25 youths. ​

In retaliation, over a hundred youths later entered the village, dispersed the mob, and allegedly set fire to a few houses said to have been constructed illegally on private land. Several vehicles were also damaged during the clashes and counter-attacks. ​

Terming the incident “very unfortunate,” Kimho said such violence was against the values of the CPO and Naga cultural traditions. He also stated that the Kuki community and Angami Naga community have coexisted peacefully for decades under customary practices, but alleged that the situation had deteriorated over the past two to three years. ​

Kimho further claimed that a majority of Angamis had purchased land in Maova village over time, leaving only residential areas unsold. ​

Meanwhile, Nagaland Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton, who holds the Home portfolio, expressed concern over the incident and urged people to maintain peace and calm. ​

In a post on X, Patton said: “Deeply concerned by the recent incidents of violence and arson reported in Maova village. Any act that disrupts peace and endangers lives and property is a matter of serious concern. I urge all those involved to remain calm, exercise restraint, and allow lawful and constructive processes to address any grievances.” ​

