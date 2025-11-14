Lalu's sons trail in respective seats as vote counting continues in Bihar

Patna, Nov 14 (IANS) The Yadav brothers, Janshakti Janata Dal's Tej Pratap Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav, are both trailing in their respective Assembly constituencies, early trends indicated at 2.30 p.m. as counting was underway for the Bihar elections.

Tejashwi Yadav, Mahagathbandhan's Chief Ministerial face, is trailing in the Lalu family's stronghold, Raghopur Assembly constituency, as BJP's Satish Kumar was seen leading at 2.30 p.m., according to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) early trends.

Sitting RJD MLA Tejashwi Yadav, who secured victories in both 2015 and 2020, is aiming to maintain his stronghold amid a tough competition from BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav and Jan Suraaj's Chanchal Kumar.

Raghopur is a bastion for the RJD. Historically, Tejashwi Yadav's father, Lalu Prasad Yadav, the founder of the RJD, along with his mother, Rabri Devi, have both represented this seat. Tejashwi has been the representative for this constituency since 2015. He won the seat in the 2020 elections with a lead of over 38,000 votes.

BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav previously won against Rabri Devi in the 2010 elections while representing the JD(U).

Notably, one of the individuals opposing Tejashwi Yadav is Prem Kumar from the Janshakti Janata Dal, a party established by Tejashwi's estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav.

While Tej Pratap was seen trailing in the Mahua Assembly seat, as the LJP(RV) candidate Sanjay Kumar Singh is leading.

Tej Pratap Yadav, son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, formed Janshakti Janata Dal after he was expelled from RJD earlier this year. Tej Pratap was the MLA for Mahua in 2015, while in 2020, RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan represented the seat.

The ruling NDA is heading for a landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, with the latest trends showing the alliance crossing the 200-seat mark.

According to the early trends at 2.30 p.m., the NDA is leading in 201 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan is currently spirally at 36.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, four of HAM(S) and two Independents. The Opposition bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) two and CPI two.

--IANS

sd/