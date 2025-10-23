Lalu-Rabri rule turned Bihar into Jungle Raj: Nadda

Patna, Oct 23 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections, BJP National President JP Nadda on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and its chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, accusing them of turning Bihar into a “jungle raj” during their rule.

Addressing an election rally at Haspura Badi Field in the Goh Assembly constituency of Aurangabad district, Nadda questioned the RJD’s decision to field Osama Shahab, son of late Siwan strongman Mohammad Shahabuddin.

“There was a time when Shahabuddin chased and beat up a Superintendent of Police in broad daylight, and now Lalu is giving his son a ticket. This clearly shows that they want to bring back jungle raj in Bihar,” Nadda said.

Recounting his memories of living in Patna for over two decades, Nadda said he personally witnessed the lawlessness under the RJD regime.

“I saw a time when an IAS officer’s wife was tortured, and a District Magistrate was murdered in public. Kidnappings, robberies, and attacks on women’s dignity were common occurrences. Doctors, engineers, and businessmen were forced to migrate,” he said.

Taking a jibe at Tejashwi Yadav, the BJP president said that the RJD leader now talks about migration, but should first recall the era when his parents’ governance forced people to flee the state.

“During Lalu-Rabri’s rule, people were afraid to step out after 3 p.m. If Bihar doesn’t want to return to that era, it must stand firmly with the NDA,” Nadda asserted.

Nadda was on a day-long tour of Bihar, during which he also addressed a rally in the Patepur Assembly constituency of Vaishali district before returning to Patna.

His remarks came on a day when the Grand Alliance officially declared Tejashwi Yadav as its Chief Ministerial candidate for the Bihar Assembly election 2025.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav had claimed that “if anyone commits a crime, I will take action in my government.”

