Ladli Behna scheme: MP govt disburses Rs 1,836 crore in latest instalment (Ld)

Bhopal, Feb 14 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday disbursed the 33rd installment of the flagship “Mukhyamantri Ladli Behna Yojana” from Pandhana in Khandwa district, marking another milestone in the state's women-centric welfare programme.

In a symbolic digital transfer executed with a single click during a public event on Saturday, the Chief Minister credited Rs 1,500 directly into the bank accounts of more than 1.25 crore eligible women beneficiaries.

This installment alone amounts to Rs 1,836 crore, providing much-needed financial support to millions of households across Madhya Pradesh.

The Ladli Behna Yojana, one of the most popular schemes of the state government, aims to promote economic independence, improve household nutrition, and enhance the overall status of women.

Launched to offer monthly assistance, the programme has steadily increased its reach and impact since inception.

The current monthly payout stands at Rs 1,500 per beneficiary, ensuring consistent aid amid rising living costs. Taking to Facebook, CM Mohan Yadav shared the joyous moment, writing: "Under the Ladli Behna Yojana, more than 1.25 crore women received over Rs 1,836 crore through a single click today. Heartiest congratulations to all Ladli Behnas!"

He highlighted how the scheme continues to transform lives by putting money directly into women's hands.

Cumulatively, the government has now transferred a total of Rs 52,304 crore to bank accounts of women beneficiaries under this initiative through 33 installments.

This sustained financial commitment underscores the BJP-led administration's focus on gender equity and grassroots empowerment.

The event in Pandhana drew large crowds of beneficiaries and local leaders, reflecting the scheme's widespread popularity in rural and urban areas alike.

Many women expressed gratitude for the timely assistance, especially as it arrives ahead of major festivals, helping families meet essential expenses. With consistent disbursements and growing beneficiary numbers, the scheme continues to set a benchmark for direct-benefit-transfer programmes in the state.

At a separate event held in Burhanpur district, the Chief Minister dedicated development projects related to multiple departments worth Rs 696 crore. These projects, covering infrastructure, public amenities, agriculture and other sectors, are expected to give fresh momentum to the district’s overall development.

The Chief Minister announced that an agriculture-based regional industry conclave will soon be organised in Burhanpur district and that a kirtan centre will be built for the Bairagi community. He also assured that pending payments to workers at the cooperative cotton mill would be cleared soon.

“A unit for value addition, storage and processing will be established in the district to benefit banana farmers, and youth will receive skill-based training,” he said, adding that the state government is committed to increasing farmers’ income.

During his address, CM Yadav highlighted the achievements of his government over the past two years. He also accused the opposition Congress of attempting to create what he described as a false narrative against the BJP government.

“Despite being in power for several decades in Madhya Pradesh and at the Centre, the Congress did not take steps to empower women, the poor and farmers, and now its leaders are trying to create a wrong narrative against the BJP government,” Yadav said.

