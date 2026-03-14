Ladakh LG welcomes MHA decision to revoke detention of Sonam Wangchuk

Jammu, March 14 (IANS) Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, V.K. Saxena, on Saturday welcomed the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decision to revoke the National Security Act (NSA) detention of climate activist, Sonam Wangchuk, adding that all issues could be resolved amicably through dialogue and engagement.

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The office of Ladakh L-G posted on X, “Hon’ble Lt Governor, Shri Vinai Kumar Saxena has welcomed the decision to revoke the detention of Shri Sonam Wangchuk and said it was a positive step by the Centre towards fostering an environment of peace, stability and mutual trust in #Ladakh.

“Shri Saxena maintained that there is no space for agitation and violence in #Ladakh and all issues pertaining to the aspirations and concerns of the people, would be addressed through dialogue with various stakeholders, community leaders and citizens in #Ladakh”.

The decision to revoke the detention of Sonam Wangchuk was welcomed by former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Addressing a media conference here today she welcomed the MHA's decision, but added that the decision to detain the Ladakh environment activist should not have been taken in the very first place.

Sajjad Kargili, leader of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) that collaborates with the Leh Apex Body (LAB) for Ladakh’s demands reacted on X saying, “The revocation of NSA against Shri Sonam Wangchuk is a welcome move. However, our struggle of our legitimate rights continues.”

He demanded that activists Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey also be released and all charges against those detained on September 24 should be dropped unconditionally.

The 58-year-old Wangchuk has been held at the Jodhpur Central Jail in Rajasthan since September 26, 2025, nearly six months after the ongoing protests in Ladakh turned violent in the UT's main city Leh, where four people died and over 160 were injured.

The decision on Saturday came while the Supreme Court has been hearing a habeas corpus petition challenging Wangchuk’s detention.

The government had consistently maintained he “instigated” the unrest.

On Saturday, though, it said it needed to release him to ensure peace and an end to “atmosphere of bandhs and protests” in Ladakh.

--IANS

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