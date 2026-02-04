Kumaraswamy meets Bhupender Yadav to discuss permanent solution to human–wildlife conflict in Karnataka

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, H. D. Kumaraswamy, held a high-level meeting with Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, on Wednesday, to deliberate on long-term solutions to the escalating human–wildlife conflict in Karnataka and to ensure the safety and livelihood of citizens.

An official statement from the office of Kumaraswamy stated, "The meeting was held at the office of the Union Forest Minister, Bhupender Yadav, in the Parliament House. During the interaction, H.D. Kumaraswamy expressed serious concern over the increasing incidents of elephant attacks across several districts, including Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Mysuru, Chamarajanagar, Shivamogga, and other regions in Karnataka.

He pointed out that persistent wildlife incursions have resulted in the loss of human lives, particularly among farmers cultivating land along forest fringes and those engaged in livestock rearing. Several individuals have also sustained severe injuries, leading to permanent disabilities.

Emphasising that the situation has assumed critical proportions in Karnataka, Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy underscored the urgent need for a sustainable and long-term policy response."

Responding positively to these concerns, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav assured that the matter would receive immediate and priority attention. He sought detailed inputs from H.D. Kumaraswamy and issued directions to officials regarding the formulation and implementation of appropriate remedial measures, the statement stated.

The Union Forest Minister further instructed concerned officials to submit a comprehensive report on the issue before the conclusion of the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament and reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to ensuring expeditious action.

During the meeting, both ministers also held extensive discussions on matters pertaining to their respective ministries. The deliberations focused on strengthening inter-departmental coordination, accelerating key development initiatives, and enhancing institutional cooperation.

They also reviewed the growth trajectory of the steel sector and acknowledged the constructive support extended by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in facilitating sustainable industrial development, the statement said.

Meanwhile, taking to social media X, Kumaraswamy stated, "I also held a meeting with Union Minister for Railways, Electronics and Information Technology, and Information and Broadcasting, Ashwini Vaishnaw, to discuss key development and governance issues. Detailed deliberations on the Bengaluru–Pune High-Speed Rail corridor, the proposed Bengaluru–Mumbai new connection, and the implementation of railway fencing and block corridors to prevent animal accidents were held."

Kumaraswamy further stated that he reviewed all pending railway projects pertaining to Mandya and across the state, and requested the addition of a halt for the Wodeyar Express at Ramanagar. Also highlighted the need for improved Aadhaar services and infrastructure in Mandya district to ensure timely access for citizens, he stated.

It may be noted that Kumaraswamy represents the Mandya Lok Sabha seat.

"Reaffirmed our commitment to strengthening infrastructure, connectivity and public service delivery," Kumaraswamy said.

