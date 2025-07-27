KU students must be employed to build a greater future for India: J&K L-G

Srinagar, July 27 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor (L-G), Manoj Sinha, said on Sunday that the students of the University of Kashmir (KU) must be employed to build a greater future for J&K and the entire country.

The L-G said that KU alumni can become catalysts of progress and development in India, including J&K.

“They can highlight what changes have taken place or what changes are still needed to ensure the bright future of J&K. Not only the alumni, but the present-day students of the University form part of the great human potential that can be and must be employed to build a greater future for J&K and the entire country,” he said while addressing the Mega Alumni Meet 2025 at the campus.

The L-G said that all those who excelled in various fields after passing out from the KU are the true brand ambassadors of this university.

He further called upon the distinguished alumni of the KU to facilitate internship and career placement of the students, as they have reached a stage in life where they have the influence to help such career placements in various fields.

“The entire alumni of this university is an extended family. I must refer to Karan Singh, who is an alumnus of this institution, but is not present here today and also Ghulam Nabi Azad and Justice Magray, who are present here today.

“I am sure whenever the name of their Alma Mater is mentioned to them by any student, there must be a specific glow and shine in their eyes,” he said.

After addressing the alumni meet, the L-G said on X posted, “Happy to have addressed the alumni meet of the University of Kashmir. Called upon distinguished Alumni to come forward to strengthen the higher educational institutions of J&K, and with their expertise and network in various sectors, they should contribute to the peace & progress of J&K.”

--IANS

sq/dan