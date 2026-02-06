K’taka: Youth arrested in Hubballi for ‘insulting’ Hinduism

Hubballi, Feb 6 (IANS) Karnataka Police have arrested a 27-year-old youth for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status that was found to be insulting to Hindu religious sentiments, police said on Friday.

The incident has been reported from the Old Hubballi police station.

The accused has been identified as Dadapir Hebballi, a resident of Noorani Flats in Hubballi. Police said they registered a suo motu case and arrested him before producing him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

According to the police, the accused, an auto driver, had shared a video on his WhatsApp status in which a YouTuber is seen reciting the Kalma in front of a Hindu deity. The video allegedly hurt Hindu religious sentiments and led to widespread public outrage.

Following the backlash, the police took cognisance of the matter and initiated legal action to prevent any law and order issues, officials said. Further investigation is underway.

In 2022, Hubballi city witnessed large-scale violence over a provocative post. Violence erupted in the city with a mob indulging in stone throwing over a provocative “WhatsApp status” of a youth.

The post showed a morphed image of a saffron flag flying on a mosque. Public property was damaged, and several policemen were injured in the incident.

Forty people were arrested for the violence, and security was tightened, and prohibitory orders were clamped for four days.

On Feb 5 2026, Udupi police arrested two youths for a social media post that allegedly mocked an interfaith marriage and attempted to create disharmony between religious communities.

The suo motu case was registered after police received information about a sarcastic and provocative post circulated on May 16, 2025. The post referred to a married Hindu woman from Karkala and a Muslim youth, and was found to promote enmity between religions.

The police have booked the case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 353 (2) (statements conducting to public mischief) and 56 (abetting (instigating or helping) an offence).

