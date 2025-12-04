K'taka Upalokayukta flags 'rampant' 63 pc corruption in state; BJP demands CM, DCM's resignation

Bengaluru, Dec 4 (IANS) Karnataka Upalokayukta Justice B. Veerappa’s remarks on the scale of corruption in the state set off a fresh controversy on Thursday and left the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government facing major embarrassment.

The Upalokayukta’s claim that corruption in Karnataka stands at 63 per cent has put the state government on the defensive, while the Bharatiya Janata Party has sharply attacked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, demanding their resignation in the wake of the revelation.

Speaking at a book release function, Justice Veerappa said that Kerala faces about 10 per cent corruption at present, while Karnataka stands at 63 per cent. He added, “I am getting an opportunity to witness it myself after becoming the Upalokayukta.”

He went on to say, “Corruption is rampant in every department in Karnataka state. Karnataka has got fifth position in terms of corruption. If this pandemic is not addressed immediately, it will endanger the future for sure.”

His remarks were made on Wednesday during the release of the book “Overseas Travelogue” by advocate Tulavanuru Shankarappa at the High Court Advocates Auditorium, and have since drawn wide attention.

Responding to Justice Veerappa’s comments, Leader of the Opposition and senior BJP leader R. Ashoka criticised the government on Thursday.

He said, “The Congress party, which came to power by making baseless false allegations and spreading misinformation about a supposed 40 per cent commission during the BJP government, is now completely immersed in commission-related scams.”

Ashoka further said, “Hon’ble Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, corruption is overflowing in every department of your government. Karnataka has 63 per cent corruption -- this is the certificate given by none other than the Hon’ble Upalokayukta to your own government. What do you have to say now? Will you take moral responsibility and resign, or will you continue this shameless conduct?”

He further said that the Congress, which won 136 seats through lies, misinformation, and conspiracy, would not even get 36 seats if the Assembly is dissolved and fresh elections are held now.

“This is my guarantee,” Ashoka said.

The Congress had made corruption and the alleged 40 per cent commission under the previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government a central theme of its campaign during the Assembly election. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had highlighted these charges at several public meetings.

Justice Veerappa is widely regarded for pushing several reforms within the system. As executive chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, he played a key role in introducing and later extending a 50 per cent rebate on pending traffic fines in the state. The programme aimed to improve access to justice for citizens and ease the backlog of cases, and it eventually led to substantial revenue collection and the disposal of a large number of pending matters.

--IANS

mka/snj/skp