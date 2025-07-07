K'taka truckers halt delivery under Anna Bhagya Scheme, demand release of Rs 250 crore pending bills

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) Karnataka truck owners have halted the transportation of rice provided for free distribution under the Anna Bhagya scheme by the Siddaramaiah government.

Retail Transport Contractors’ Association President Shanmugappa issued a statement on Monday, announcing that trucks stopped transporting rice from midnight on Sunday.

"Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have failed to fulfil their promise of clearing transportation dues for trucks that carried rice across the state from February to June. The pending amount is Rs 250 crore," he stated.

"Truck drivers and owners are going through a difficult phase. They are taking loans and facing the threat of losing their livelihood. Many are managing to continue operations by pledging their jewellery to purchase diesel and cover transport expenses," Shanmugappa added.

He further stated that finance companies which provided vehicle loans are now repossessing trucks, as the owners are unable to pay the EMIs. He slammed the government, stating that the Secretary of the Food Department had promised that payments would be made by June 19, but nothing has been done so far.

The trucks have transported 25 lakh tonnes of rice to district and taluk centres across the state. Due to the state government’s negligence, about 3,500 to 4,000 truck drivers are now in crisis, he said.

As a result of this development, there will be delays in the distribution of free rice to beneficiaries. This situation is also expected to reignite debates over the Congress-led government’s alleged struggle to generate sufficient funds.

Under the Anna Bhagya scheme -- one of the Congress government's major guarantee schemes -- the state provides 10 kilograms of free rice per person for families falling under the Below Poverty Line (BPL) category. The state government claims it is distributing free rice to 4.42 crore individual beneficiaries from 1.19 crore BPL and Antyodaya card-holding families across Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Monday that the Congress-led government in the state is attempting to gradually halt the free rice scheme.

“They had promised to provide 10 kilograms of free rice, including the 5 kilograms supplied by the Centre. Now, they are preparing to distribute Indira Kits instead of free rice. The objective is to save Rs 700 to Rs 800 crore. They are using the excuse that beneficiaries are reselling the free rice,” he alleged.

--IANS

mka/dpb