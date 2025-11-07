K’taka tiger attack: Safari operations suspended in Nagarahole and Bandipur reserves

Bidar, Nov 7 (IANS) Following the backlash following the incident of a farmer killed in a tiger attack, Forest, Ecology, and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Friday has directed officials to immediately suspend safari operations in Nagarahole and Bandipur tiger reserves.

Minister Eshwar Khandre further gave directions to deploy all available staff for the ongoing tiger capture operation in areas affected by human–wildlife conflict.

He has issued written instructions to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) and the Chief Wildlife Warden in this regard.

Minister Khandre expressed deep sorrow over the death of a farmer, who was killed in a tiger attack near Hale Heggodilu village in the Moleyur Range of Saragur Taluk today.

He has further ordered that safaris at both reserves remain suspended until further notice, and that all officers and staff involved in safari operations be reassigned to assist in the tiger capture mission.

Khandre noted with anguish that three human lives have been lost in tiger attacks along the forest fringes of Bandipur and Nagarahole in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts over the past month.

"Following the recent attacks, a meeting of senior officials was held in Bandipur on October 27, and on November 2, a public interaction took place in Chamarajanagar in the presence of District In-charge Minister K. Venkatesh, Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa, and several MLAs, during which discussions were held with farmers and local residents, " Minister Khandre recalled.

During these meetings, it was instructed officials to take all possible measures to capture the tiger and had also warned of suspending safari operations if the situation worsened, he said.

Minister Khandre, expressing disappointment, said it was unfortunate that another attack had occurred despite those warnings.

In this context, the government has ordered the suspension of all safari and trekking, including walking trail activities in tiger-conflict zones from today until further orders, he stated.

All officers, vehicle drivers, and staff currently engaged in safari operations in Bandipur and Nagarahole have been directed to assist in the tiger capture efforts. The Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (APCCF) and the Project Tiger Directors of both reserves have been instructed to camp at the location and take immediate steps to capture the tiger responsible for repeated attacks, Minister Khandre stated.

A farmer was killed in a tiger attack in Mysuru district, Karnataka, on Friday. The repeated incidents of tiger attacks on farmers in the region have raised serious concerns about the safety of residents.

The incident was reported from Haleheggodilu village in Saragur taluk of Mysuru district.

The attack took place in the Nugu Wildlife Sanctuary. Notably, the 58-year-old victim had survived an elephant attack about eight months ago. The tiger reportedly attacked him while he was on his way to his farm.

According to forest officials, the tiger had eaten parts of the victim’s head and thigh. This is the third death reported from the region due to tiger attacks in the recent past.

