K’taka targets 25,000 MW renewable energy capacity in five years

Bengaluru, March 18 (IANS) Karnataka aims to increase renewable energy production to 25,000 MW in the next five years and is implementing supportive policies to achieve this target, Additional Chief Secretary (Energy) Gaurav Gupta said on Wednesday.

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Releasing a book titled How Can India Make Its Renewable Future a Responsible One at an event organised by the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Corporation Ltd (KREDL) and the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), Gupta said the goal could be met “with the cooperation of investors and people”.

Gupta highlighted challenges in land acquisition for renewable projects. “People are concerned about the impact on their livelihoods, and investors see this as a hurdle. We need to educate people that renewable energy is crucial for the country’s development,” he said.

He added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Energy Minister K.J. George, and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda had simplified land‑acquisition processes and created a special online portal for investors and farmers to facilitate land conversion. Investors can discuss with farmers and register online, after which renewable energy projects can begin, he said.

Gupta noted that over the past three decades, KREDL had played a transformative role in positioning Karnataka as one of India’s leading renewable‑energy states. Karnataka now has more than 23 GW of installed renewable capacity, with solar and wind forming the backbone of this growth.

He cited the Pavagada Solar Park, with a capacity of over 2,000 MW, as one of the world’s largest solar parks and a model of inclusive development, where farmers benefit from long‑term land‑leasing arrangements.

Karnataka has also emerged as a national leader in wind energy, with more than 8,238 MW of installed capacity, Gupta said.

KREDL Chairman and MLA T.D. Rajegowda praised the government’s initiatives, including the Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Scheme.

“Karnataka has been at the forefront of renewable energy and achieved many awards at the national level. The Chief Minister’s Solar Agriculture Scheme, which combines agriculture and renewable energy, is a remarkable project,” he said.

The event featured discussions on various aspects of renewable energy and was attended by K.P. Rudrappaiah, Managing Director of KREDL, Karthik Ganesan, Director at CEEW, senior officials, and industry representatives.

--IANS

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