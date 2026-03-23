K’taka: Siddaramaiah confident of Congress win in by-polls​

Bagalkot (Karnataka), March 23 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he is confident that people will ensure the Congress party's victory in the Bagalkot and Davanagere by-elections, which are committed to social justice.​

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Speaking to the media in Bagalkot on Monday, he said Umesh Meti has filed his nomination as the Congress candidate for the Bagalkot Assembly by-election and extended his best wishes to him.​

“Late H.Y. Meti was a popular leader in the region, and his sudden demise was a great loss. Therefore, after reaching a consensus, his family member has been chosen as the candidate to fill the vacant seat,” he said.​

He stated that the government has delivered on its promises and implemented pro-people schemes during 2013-2018 and again from 2023.​

The guarantees mentioned in the election manifesto have been effectively implemented, with an expenditure of Rs 1.21 lakh crore. ​

“The BJP had criticised that these guarantees could not be implemented, but the government remains committed to social justice. People in the state are happy with the Congress guarantees, and this was evident in the party’s massive victory in the previous by-elections,” he said.​

He alleged that the BJP focuses only on Hindutva and did not undertake any development work under the Upper Krishna Project Phase-3 during its tenure.​

The present government has decided to provide appropriate compensation for lands that will be submerged under the project, and necessary funds have been allocated in this year’s budget.​

Compensation amounting to Rs 70,000 crore will be provided in a single phase to kick-start the long-pending project, he said.​

He said establishing a government medical college in Bagalkot was the dream of late H.Y. Meti. ​

The project was launched to enable rural students to pursue medical education and to provide quality healthcare to people in the region. Meti had made significant contributions to the development of the Bagalkot district.

He expressed confidence that people will support Congress candidate Umesh Meti in the by-election.​

He asserted that people have not accepted the BJP’s misinformation campaign and have rejected the party. ​

“The BJP’s very foundation is based on falsehood. People have rejected the BJP,” he said, expressing confidence that the Congress will win both the Davanagere and Bagalkot by-elections.​

--IANS

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