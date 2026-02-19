K'taka showcases AI strength at India AI Impact Summit, woos global tech leaders

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Karnataka showcased its growing strength in Artificial Intelligence and deep technology at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with Minister for Electronics, IT, Biotechnology and Science and Technology Priyank Kharge presenting the state’s achievements before global industry leaders on Thursday.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the summit in New Delhi, Kharge said on Thursday, Karnataka continues to maintain a leading position in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) sector and is emerging as a key hub for innovation-driven growth.

He noted that global AI companies such as Harvey AI and Anthropic have already established their presence in the state, while The Walt Disney Company is expanding its AI network in Bengaluru.

“Bengaluru is among the top global destinations for AI talent. The state government is encouraging startups by providing grants of up to Rs 1 crore. To ensure responsible use of AI, Karnataka remains in close engagement with global leaders and researchers in this field,” Kharge said.

During the summit, the Minister held extensive discussions with global industry leaders, researchers and startup founders on technology partnerships and innovation opportunities.

Kharge also witnessed the signing of an agreement between H Company and St. John’s Medical College and St. John’s Research Institute, Bengaluru, for the pilot implementation of advanced enterprise AI solutions in hospital operations.

He participated in a roundtable meeting organised by the US-India Business Council, where discussions focussed on strengthening technology collaboration, investment partnerships and innovation-led growth between Karnataka and global enterprises.

“At the meeting, we reiterated the state government’s commitment to providing a conducive environment for American companies to expand their operations and drive innovation in Bengaluru,” Kharge said.

The Minister also met high-level delegations from Finland and Cyprus and discussed avenues for cooperation. He visited the Karnataka Pavilion and the ARTPARK Pavilion at the summit and interacted with heads of various startups.

Priyank Kharge further said he held discussions with Anthropic Co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei on deepening collaboration in the field of AI.

Kharge met Amodei along with Anthropic’s India Managing Director Irina Ghose and Bengaluru-raised Chief Technology Officer Rahul Patil during his engagements on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit.

Describing the interaction as productive, the Minister said the discussions focussed on responsible AI, digital governance, data sovereignty and a structured approach to skilling, incubation and innovation support for AI startups and developers.

He said the conversation also covered Anthropic’s plans for its Bengaluru office and potential areas of partnership with the Karnataka government.

“It was interesting to hear about Anthropic’s plans for its Bengaluru office, and we look forward to working closely as we build a responsible and globally-competitive AI ecosystem together,” Kharge said.

The meeting is part of the state government’s broader efforts to position Karnataka as a leading global hub for AI by fostering collaboration with international technology companies and strengthening support for startups and research institutions, he stated.

