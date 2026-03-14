K'taka: Shivakumar urges voters to back Congress in Bagalkote bypoll

Bagalkote (Karnataka), March 14 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday appealed to the people to bless the Congress government once again in the upcoming by-election, stating that the government has been implementing welfare programmes for the poor.

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Speaking after distributing compensation cheques to land losers under the third phase of the Upper Krishna Project (UKP) during a development programme in Bagalkote, Shivakumar said the state government had fulfilled the promises it made to the people by implementing the five guarantee schemes.

“You blessed us and we implemented the five guarantee schemes as promised, setting an example for the country. Inspired by Karnataka, other states have also begun announcing similar guarantee schemes. Before the elections, when I visited this place, I had said that a lotus looks good in a pond, a sheaf of grain looks good in a field, and a hand that gives charity looks good only when it is in power. Because that giving hand is in power, these schemes have been implemented,” he said.

He said the five guarantees had strengthened the government and helped poor families save about Rs 5,000 every month.

Shivakumar also referred to the upcoming by-election to the seat earlier represented by H.Y. Meti and urged voters to elect the Congress candidate with a larger margin than the late leader had secured.

“During last year’s by-elections in three constituencies, the people defeated the sons of two former chief ministers and blessed this guarantee government. This is our own constituency, and considering the welfare programmes we have implemented for the poor, you should once again bless us,” he said.

Shivakumar said the government had taken a major decision to provide fair compensation to land losers under the Upper Krishna Project. He said that although the tribunal had issued its order about 15 years ago, the Centre had not implemented it.

“Keeping in mind the people of Bagalkote, Badami, Vijayapura and Kalaburagi regions, we discussed the issue several times in the Cabinet and also consulted opposition leaders and farmer organisations. Based on their demands, we decided to provide just compensation to land losers covering 1.33 lakh acres,” he said.

He said the government had decided to distribute Rs 3,000 crore as compensation this year and had begun issuing cheques to the beneficiaries.

Referring to water disputes, Shivakumar said the state government was satisfied with the outcome of the Cauvery issue and noted that the Supreme Court had delivered justice in the Mekedatu project matter. He also appealed to farmers not to be misled into approaching courts unnecessarily, pointing out that the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the government.

He said around 29,000 people had filed petitions in various courts and urged farmers to withdraw such cases, stating that the state government had taken decisions that no previous government had taken.

Shivakumar said neighbouring Andhra Pradesh had written to the Centre objecting to the implementation of the Upper Krishna Project and the land acquisition process, urging that compensation should not be paid to farmers and that the dam height should not be increased.

He added that Maharashtra had also been exerting pressure on the Centre to stop the implementation of the project.

“I tried to convince them. Two meetings were called by the Union Ministers, but once Maharashtra postponed the meeting and another time Andhra Pradesh postponed it. Later they raised objections,” he said.

Shivakumar said he would travel to New Delhi to discuss the issue with Members of Parliament and urge the Centre not to obstruct the state’s development projects.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the government had also sanctioned a medical college in the region to benefit poor people. He said the state government had resolved to establish medical colleges in every district to strengthen healthcare services.

He said Karnataka currently has 70 medical colleges and provides 13,945 medical seats for students, along with 7,501 postgraduate seats. In addition, there are 3,405 dental seats with 933 postgraduate seats, around 44,000 nursing seats, and over one lakh paramedical seats.

“With these facilities, Karnataka has become a model not only for the country but also for the world. As per the dream of H.Y. Meti, we have also performed the foundation ceremony for the medical college,” he said.

--IANS

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