K'taka set for 'explosive political developments', claims Kumaraswamy amid Cong leadership tussle

Bengaluru, Nov 22 (IANS) Amid the leadership tussle in Karnataka's ruling Congress, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy has hinted at explosive political developments set to unfold in the state soon.

Speaking at the JD-S Silver Jubilee celebrations held in Bengaluru on Saturday, the Union Minister addressed party workers and leaders, remarking that judging by the political developments currently unfolding in the state, "unforeseen and unexpected events are likely to occur in the coming days".

He said the situation in the state had reached a point where no one could predict who would take what political stance.

"Unexpected and explosive developments are bound to take place in Karnataka politics," Kumaraswamy stated.

Indirectly referring to the unrest within the ruling Congress, he said: "With political changes happening every day, every moment, it seems very possible that the state may witness a political upheaval within a few months."

He urged party cadres and leaders to remain close to the people and respond to their hardships. People are frustrated with poor governance, rising taxes, and spiralling prices, he said.

"Give our party a chance. I will prove what good governance truly is and what we can do for the people in just five years. If I fail to provide a government that wins the people’s approval, I will never seek your support again," Kumaraswamy declared.

He criticised the financial position of the state, saying Karnataka’s debt had crossed Rs 7.50 lakh crore. “Siddaramaiah alone has incurred Rs 5 to Rs 5.50 lakh crore in loans during his tenure. Why was such an enormous loan taken? For what purpose? The people deserve an answer,” he stressed.

Kumaraswamy accused political opponents of maligning former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, saying: "Deve Gowda dedicated his entire life to the people. He never went to anyone’s doorstep seeking power. Even when former CM late Devaraj Urs, who ruled the state for long, personally requested Deve Gowda to join hands, he refused."

He said Deve Gowda had always upheld values and principles in politics.

"Such a man was targeted with baseless allegations. They claimed he believed in astrology, lured astrologers into traps, and cheated him. They even spread false propaganda that he purchased 500 plots in Mysuru," Kumaraswamy stated angrily.

He pointed out that several investigations by CID and Lokayukta were conducted against Deve Gowda. “In the end, truth prevailed. People of the state know who Deve Gowda truly is,” he said.

The Minister remarked that the JD-S survived because of the people and party workers.

"We have done whatever good we could for the people. What injustice have we done to this state? What wrong has Deve Gowda committed? Why have we not received full blessings? Our party has never acted unjustly towards any community. People from other states remember Deve Gowda with respect, why not our own people?" he questioned.

He alleged that the Congress Government in Karnataka was looting the state in the name of guarantee schemes.

He accused the Congress-led government of dividing society in the name of the caste census. "They cannot do politics in the name of development, so they resort to backdoor methods for political gain."

Referring to Siddaramaiah's decades-long political career, Kumaraswamy questioned: "He has been in power for 25–30 years. What contribution has he made to this state? He has been Dy CM, CM and Leader of Opposition. What exactly has he achieved? You have hollowed out Bengaluru and then called it Greater Bengaluru. You divided Bengaluru, gave five mayors -- what have you accomplished?"

Kumaraswamy concluded by saying that he now had an opportunity to serve at the national level. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given me the chance to serve in the Union Cabinet. I have restarted the Visakhapatnam Steel Factory in Andhra Pradesh. I will revive the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Steel Factory in Bhadravathi. I will repay the debt I owe to the people of this state,” he said.

--IANS

mka/pgh