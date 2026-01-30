K'taka Lokayukta raids six locations linked to KIMS administrator in disproportionate assets case

Koppal, Jan 30 (IANS) The state Lokayukta officials on Friday conducted early-morning raids at multiple locations linked to the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Administrator in connection with allegations of amassing disproportionate assets.

The simultaneous raids are currently underway at six locations across the Koppal district. The places raided include the administrator's residence in Bhagyanagar of Koppal taluk, his private office, his mother-in-law’s house, a school, a science college, and his native house at Chikkamannapur village in Yelburga taluk.

Officials are scrutinising documents, verifying asset and financial details during the ongoing operation.

More than 30 Lokayukta officials are involved in the operation.

The raids are being led by Koppal Lokayukta Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokesh, with support from Lokayukta teams from Gadag, Haveri and Raichur districts. Officials are examining records related to properties, income sources and financial transactions.

The administrator had earlier come under scrutiny in connection with the Valmiki Corporation scam, following which he was suspended from service.

Further details are awaited as the investigation continues.

It can be recalled that Karnataka Lokayukta found Rs 26.55 crore assets with a Forest department official after searching five locations on Thursday, including his residences. office and houses of his relatives, uncovering what officials described as the largest seizure of disproportionate assets from a single government official.

Tejesh Kumar N., an assistant commissioner who was recently transferred to Shivamogga as manager but is yet to report to duty, was found to own 14 acres of farmland, eight houses and four sites, with an estimated value of Rs 25.63 crore. The officials had also seized Rs 92 lakh worth of personal vehicles.

The Lokayukta police searched five locations, including his residences, office and the homes of relatives, uncovering what officials described as the largest seizure of disproportionate assets from a single government official.

On November 25, 2025, Karnataka Lokayukta sleuths conducted raids at 10 locations across the state targeting government officers accused of amassing disproportionate assets beyond their known source of income. The raids are being carried out in Mandya, Bidar, Mysuru, Dharwad, Haveri, Bengaluru, Shivamogga and Davanagere districts.

It can be recalled that on November 7, Karnataka Lokayukta raided six Bengaluru RTOs and uncovered large-scale irregularities. The Karnataka Lokayukta conducted surprise raids across six Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) in Bengaluru following several complaints from the public. The raided locations included Yeshwanthpur, Rajajinagar, Jayanagar, Yelahanka, Kasturinagar and K.R. Puram.

--IANS

mka/dpb