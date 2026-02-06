K'taka leads country in agricultural development, farmer welfare: Minister

Bengaluru, Feb 6 (IANS) Karnataka has emerged as the leading state in the country in agricultural development and farmer welfare, with significant achievements in crop insurance as well, State Agriculture Minister N. Chaluvarayaswamy has said..

Read More

Speaking while presiding over the inauguration of the three-day International Agriculture Fair and the state-level Agriculture Scientist and other award distribution programme at Palace Grounds here, the Minister highlighted various initiatives taken by the state government to empower farmers and increase agricultural production.

He said the fair would serve as a platform to introduce new schemes and technologies to the public.

Emphasising the need for sustainable farming practices, branding, marketing, and access to credit, Chaluvarayaswamy said farmers could earn profitable incomes if these elements were effectively integrated into agriculture.

The Minister said the government has taken several measures to ensure the economic empowerment of farmers and to encourage them to become entrepreneurs, including in urban areas. He added that these initiatives would enable farmers to generate self-employment and earn better returns from their produce.

Over the last two-and-a-half years, the state has settled crop insurance claims worth more than Rs 6,000 crore and provided agricultural machinery worth over Rs 1,500 crore to farmers, he said.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, more than 450 hi-tech harvest hubs have been established across Karnataka, benefiting nearly 40 lakh people. He also said that SC/ST farmers are receiving subsidies of up to Rs 50 lakh.

Chaluvarayaswamy said the government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, has played a crucial role in implementing these initiatives and has been consistently supplying seeds, fertilisers, and other support to farmers over the past two-and-a-half years.

He said the fair would connect farmers with banks and international markets, with farmers from all districts participating. The objective, he added, is to strengthen marketing, value addition, and the overall profitability of the agricultural sector.

--IANS

mka/pgh