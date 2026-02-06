K'taka leader threatens teacher during SIR exercise; purported audio clip goes viral

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), Feb 6 (IANS) An incident involving a Congress leader allegedly threatening a teacher while he was performing duties related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was reported from Karnataka’s Chikkaballapur district on Friday. A purported audio clip allegedly containing a conversation between the two has gone viral on social media.

The leader has been identified as Nagesh Reddy. He is allegedly heard shouting at the teacher, G.S. Shivashankar, accusing him of supporting a political party while carrying out SIR-related work.

Shivashankar, a Hindi language teacher, is attached to the Karnataka Model Primary School and has been appointed as a Booth Level Officer (BLO) to conduct the voter list revision exercise in Narasimhenahalli and surrounding villages.

In the purported audio clip, Nagesh Reddy is heard questioning Shivashankar about the rules he was referring to. “Are you even staying in the village? Who are you to do all this?” Reddy is allegedly heard asking. In response, the teacher clarifies that although he does not reside in the village, he has been officially assigned to carry out the voter list revision work there.

Using abusive language, Reddy allegedly scolds the teacher, telling him that he has no authority to question or speak about rules. He further accuses Shivashankar of supporting the BJP and asks whether he would dare to file a complaint against him. At this point, the teacher asks Reddy to mind his language.

In the clip, Reddy is also allegedly heard saying, “I know you are a stooge of the BJP. I already have two cases against me. I don’t care if there is one more. I know everything and that is why I am talking to you.”

Sources said that Nagesh Reddy is a former student of Shivashankar. More details regarding the incident are awaited.

Police officials stated that no complaint has been received so far in connection with the incident. They added that appropriate action would be initiated if a formal complaint is lodged.

It can be recalled that an alleged assault and stripping of a BJP woman worker by police occurred in Hubballi city of Karnataka, reportedly in connection with a dispute arising from a voter revision exercise. A purported video of the incident surfaced on January 7, triggering shock and serious concern.

