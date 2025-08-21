K’taka Home Minister defends govt over June 4 stampede

Bengaluru, Aug 21 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Thursday defended the Congress-led government over the stampede tragedy that claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru during the RCB's maiden IPL trophy victory celebrations, stating that the government has taken all possible measures in the matter.

Making a statement in the Assembly on Thursday, Parameshwara said: “June 4 is a black day in the history of sports in Karnataka. This unfortunate incident should not have happened, but it occurred. Whatever action was required, the government has taken it.”

He maintained that no one can predict stampedes, calling them accidental in nature.

“There have been similar tragedies reported in many parts of the country. I am not citing them as a defense, but to illustrate the nature of such incidents. In the Godavari Mahapushkara stampede in Andhra Pradesh in 2015, 29 people, including 23 women, were killed. In Jharkhand’s Baidyanath Jyotirlinga temple stampede, 10 were killed. In 2021, 12 people were killed at Vaishnodevi, 36 during Ram Navami in Indore, and in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras stampede 121 women and children lost their lives,” he said.

Parameshwara further recalled that some lives were lost during this year’s Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj. In Bengaluru itself, 92 people died in the Venus Circus fire tragedy and 123 in the Gangaram building collapse, he added.

Responding to criticism of the government for hosting a felicitation event for the RCB team, the Minister argued that though the IPL team is a private franchise, it carries Bengaluru’s name and was widely celebrated by lakhs of fans.

“When Gujarat won the IPL trophy, the state government felicitated their team. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen in the celebrations. Similarly, when Chennai and Kolkata teams won, their respective Chief Ministers participated in the events,” he said.

Following the tragedy, the government acted against those found responsible.

“The lapses were on the part of RCB, DNA Networks, the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), and police officers. Five senior police officials were suspended; though reinstated, they still face departmental and CID inquiries,” he noted.

Parameshwara added that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had sacked his political secretary Govindaraju, sent a strong message, provided Rs 25 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased, and ensured medical care for the injured. The state Intelligence Chief was also transferred. “The case is now in court and we await the verdict,” he said.

He further announced that to prevent such tragedies, the government has introduced the Crowd Management Bill.

“These rules will apply not only to sports but also to political and religious events. Sports bodies function independently, but after this incident, the government will oversee permissions, accounts, and facilities. Sports bodies will be mandated to keep the government informed,” he said.

The Minister also revealed that the government plans to build a one-lakh-capacity stadium on Tumakuru Road, with 41 acres already allotted to the KSCA.

“Action against RCB and DNA will depend on the court’s decision,” he added.

However, Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka strongly objected, accusing the government of trying to shift blame.

“The KSCA and RCB have filed affidavits in court saying they organized the event at the government’s invitation. To escape public anger, the government is blaming others. The government should immediately apologize and accept its mistake, which will give peace to the souls of the deceased. This was a government-sponsored murder,” Ashoka charged.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said he would issue a statement in the House on Friday (August 22) in response to the allegations against him.

--IANS

mka/pgh