K’taka HC serves notice on BJP MP’s petition seeking release of report behind Metro fare hike

Bengaluru, July 7 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government and Metro authorities regarding a petition filed by BJP National Yuva Morcha President and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, seeking the release of the report that led to the Metro fare hike.

Tejasvi Surya filed the petition questioning the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) for not disclosing the report on which the Metro fare hike in Bengaluru was based.

The bench headed by Justice Sunil Dutt Yadav, after considering the petition, issued notices to the concerned parties and scheduled the matter for hearing in the second week from the date of admission.

The bench, expressing surprise, questioned Surya’s counsel, asking, “Being in a powerful position, can’t he obtain the report from the BMRCL?”

In response, Surya’s counsel submitted that they had written to the BMRCL and even met the Managing Director in person. Despite public and media efforts, including multiple RTI applications, the report has not been disclosed.

According to the petition, the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC) was constituted on September 7, 2024, to review Metro fares in Bengaluru. The committee was chaired by retired Madras High Court judge, Justice R. Tharani. The report was submitted in December 2024, and based on it, Metro fares were substantially increased in February 2025.

The BMRCL raised ticket prices by up to 100 per cent, making Bengaluru Metro the most expensive in the country. Following criticism and a statement by Tejasvi Surya in Parliament, the hike was later reduced to 71 per cent, the petition stated.

The petition further asserted that the BMRCL and the state government have a fundamental duty to operate transparently.

Participating in a protest last Saturday, Tejasvi Surya said, “Metro fares have been increased by over 100 per cent. A committee that conducted an international tour submitted a report, after which a 130 per cent hike was implemented.”

“As a result, ridership has dropped by nearly 1 lakh passengers per day. We have been demanding that the fare fixation committee report be made public. What is there to hide? Metro is funded by the people. Don’t they have the right to know why the fares were increased?” he said.

