K'taka govt sets up 24x7 emergency response amid Middle East airspace closure

Bengaluru, March 1 (IANS) The Karnataka government has activated its emergency response system after several Middle Eastern countries closed their airspace due to the prevailing situation in the region, leaving many international passengers, including Kannadigas, stranded.

According to a press note issued on Sunday by Revenue Minister and Chairman of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority Krishna Byre Gowda, multiple countries have issued Notices to Airmen (NOTAMs), resulting in major disruptions to international flight operations.

As per the latest advisory from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the airspace over Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar will remain closed until March 2, Gowda said.

The disruption in air travel has stranded a large number of passengers from various countries, including Karnataka, particularly in the UAE, especially in Dubai, he said.

Following directions from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) and all District Emergency Operations Centres (DEOCs) have been fully activated and are functioning round the clock to monitor the situation and extend necessary assistance, he said.

Authorities stated that the SEOC and DEOCs are regularly updating advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Indian embassies and consulates in the affected countries. The Karnataka Resident Commissioner has also activated the Karnataka Bhavan team in New Delhi to coordinate response efforts, the Minister said.

Helpline numbers and advisories issued by Indian embassies and consulates have been shared with all district emergency centres and widely circulated through official social media platforms, including X and WhatsApp, to create public awareness, he added.

Officials further stated that the SEOC and the Office of the Karnataka Resident Commissioner in New Delhi are maintaining close coordination with the Rapid Response Cell of the Ministry of External Affairs. Requests for assistance received at the state and district emergency centres are being compiled and forwarded to the Resident Commissioner’s office and the Ministry of External Affairs for further action, he said.

The state government has urged people from Karnataka residing in the affected Middle Eastern countries to strictly follow the guidelines issued by local authorities and to contact Indian embassies or consulates through the designated helpline numbers. They have also been advised to register on the Sarthi Sahayata portal and other official embassy portals, he said.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the Chief Minister and he are continuously monitoring the situation and assured that further updates would be issued as necessary, as the situation remains fluid.

