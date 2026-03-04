K'taka govt not to permit processions over Khamenei killing; protests must follow legal framework: HM

Bengaluru, March 4 (IANS) The government in Karnataka has stated that it will not allow processions and protest marches in Bengaluru condemning the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei. Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that any protests in this regard must be held within the existing legal framework of the country.

Home Minister G. Parameshwara made the statement while speaking to the media on Wednesday in Bengaluru.

Parameshwara said, “One section of the minority community considers Ayatollah Khamenei their spiritual leader. When he died, they were naturally pained and expressed their grief. However, it must be done within the legal framework of our nation. They did not seek permission for the procession, and we did not grant permission.”

He further stated, “Despite this, the procession was taken out, and the police have initiated action in this regard. In the coming days, we will not allow such processions because the court itself has ordered that no processions should take place. If they wish to protest, they can do so at Freedom Park in Bengaluru. We are strictly following these directions, and cases have been registered against those who took out the procession.”

“During the SIR protest in Bengaluru, we had advised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi not to take out a procession. Similarly, we are now enforcing the law strictly,” he added.

Speaking about people from Karnataka stranded in the Middle East, he said, “Many have returned from the region. On Tuesday, they arrived on two flights. Our Chief Minister and the Chief Secretary have written to the Centre. The Central government is also making arrangements and efforts to bring all Indians back. In the meantime, they are trying to operate flights from here to bring people back.”

“Large numbers of Indians have settled in the United Arab Emirates. According to estimates, there are more than 10 million Indians there. Many had gone years ago, while some had travelled for short durations of a week or four days. All of them are currently stranded and need to be brought back. Efforts are ongoing in this regard,” he said.

“Our embassy is in contact with the stranded Indians and is trying to ensure their safety,” Parameshwara added.

Meanwhile, official statement stated that a total of 34 flights were cancelled at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on Wednesday due to airspace restrictions in parts of the Middle East. According to airport authorities, 18 arriving flights and 16 departing flights were cancelled until 11.59 PM on March 4.

The cancellations primarily affected key sectors including Abu Dhabi, Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Dubai and Doha. Passengers have been advised to check with their respective airlines for updated schedules and further assistance.

