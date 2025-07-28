K’taka govt launches Rs 1,146 crore projects in Vokkaliga heartland of Mandya district

Mandya, July 28 (IANS) The Karnataka government has launched development works worth Rs 1,146 crore in the Vokkaliga heartland Mandya district on Monday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also took part in the event, sending a message of unity to party workers.

Speaking after laying foundation stones and inaugurating development projects worth Rs 1,146 crore in the Maddur Assembly constituency in Mandya district, and distributing various benefits to beneficiaries, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, "We have launched development works worth Rs 1,146 crore in a single day. This is our government’s answer and a challenge to the BJP, which falsely claims there is no money for development."

He said that in just two years, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam has completed development works worth Rs 560 crore.

“Let the BJP show what it did in Maddur during its four years in power. We cleared the long-pending electricity dues of the Mandya Sugar Factory. It was our government that released Rs 52 crore for its revival. Responding to the demands of the Milk Producers’ Federation, we provided a subsidy of Rs 5 per litre to milk producers. Once again, we have released Rs 10 crore to the Mandya Sugar Factory. We also started the Mandya Agricultural University and allocated the necessary funds. This reflects the commitment of the Congress party and our government,” he stressed.

Siddaramaiah also stated that due to the five guarantee schemes implemented by the government, people's purchasing power has increased, and the state’s economy has strengthened.

“As a result, Karnataka now ranks number one in per capita income in the country,” he claimed.

Announcing that the government has approved the proposal to build a 100-foot road in Mandya city, Siddaramaiah said this was in response to MLA Uday’s request.

He also praised MLA Uday, stating, “He speaks less and works more.”

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, addressing the gathering, stated: “The seven constituencies of Mandya are as important to me as Kanakapura (his native). To repay the people of this Maddur constituency, we have laid foundation stones for development works worth Rs 1,146 crore. We have not come here today to seek slogans of praise. You elected our candidate, Uday and supported the Congress in 6 out of 7 seats in this district. Through that support, you helped form a strong government with 136 MLAs in the state. We are here today to express our gratitude and repay that debt.”

“I am establishing an Irrigation Department office here. We have released over Rs 500 crore to bring water up to Malavalli and develop the canals of Maddur. Agriculture Minister N. Cheluvarayaswamy, too, is committed to bringing an agricultural university for the benefit of farmers’ children,” he said.

He added that various development schemes have been undertaken across all seven constituencies in the district.

“The Congress formed the government because we won the most seats in this district,” he added.

He said that Siddaramaiah has presented a Rs 4.08 lakh crore budget. Out of this, Rs 52,000 crore is allocated for guarantee schemes, Rs 19,000 crore is being spent annually to provide free electricity to farmers’ pump sets, and Rs 25,000 crore is being given to the public through the Social Welfare and other departments.

“Around Rs 10,900 crore is being disbursed as pensions. In total, Rs 1 lakh crore of the budget is being directly used for the benefit of the people,” Shivakumar said.

“You should ask the BJP - did they implement even a single people-friendly scheme when they were in power? Did they help the people in distress? They did not. That is why they have lost the moral ground to speak against us. Achievements do not happen by chance. It takes hard work. Our Congress government is changing people’s lives through numerous programmes,” he stated.

