K'taka govt allows cricket matches at B'luru's Chinnaswamy Stadium with safety riders

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Thursday granted conditional permission to resume cricket matches at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, months after the venue was barred from hosting events following the June 4, 2025, stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) maiden IPL title celebrations, in which 11 people lost their lives.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar announced the decision while speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha.

“In the interest of youth and the sport of cricket, the government has decided to grant permission to conduct matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium henceforth,” he said.

He clarified that the permission is subject to strict conditions, including sale of tickets only up to the approved seating capacity, installation of larger gates to regulate crowd movement, and implementation of safety measures in line with the recommendations of the Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, including deployment of ambulances.

“This is good news for cricket lovers. I regret the inconvenience and disappointment experienced over the past few days. We have lost a prestigious tournament. Let us remain vigilant in the future,” Shivakumar said.

Earlier in the day, the state government held a high-level meeting with representatives of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), and senior officials to discuss the proposal to host the IPL inaugural match at the stadium.

The meeting was chaired by Home Minister G. Parameshwara at Vidhana Soudha. Among those present were Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Tushar Girinath, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DGP & IGP) M.A. Saleem, Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Commissioner Maheshwar Rao, Home Secretary K.V. Sharath Chandra, Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda, KSCA President Venkatesh Prasad, the KSCA Secretary and RCB representatives.

Addressing the media after the meeting, Parameshwara said discussions were held on implementing key recommendations of the retired Justice Michael D’Cunha Commission, constituted to probe the stampede.

“We have directed KSCA and RCB to implement the major recommendations. They have already begun compliance in several areas,” he said.

He added that the Cabinet would take a final decision on permitting matches in Bengaluru. “The Cabinet entrusted the Home Ministry with holding consultations and reporting back. I will brief the Cabinet this evening, after which an official announcement will be made,” he said.

Parameshwara noted that stakeholders had addressed short-term recommendations and initiated steps on infrastructure-related and long-term measures.

“As per tradition, the IPL season opens at the home ground of the defending champions. Since RCB won the trophy, the inaugural match is proposed at Chinnaswamy Stadium. They have sought government permission in this regard,” he said.

A committee headed by GBA Chairman Maheshwar Rao, with representatives from the police, Public Works Department (PWD), Health Department and other agencies, had examined the issue. Its report was discussed during Thursday’s two-hour meeting.

The Home Minister said some recommendations pertain to infrastructure upgrades such as gates, walkways and holding areas, while others relate to immediate measures including ambulance deployment, availability of doctors and triage facilities.

On accountability in the event of any untoward incident, Parameshwara said responsibility would lie with the event organisers -- KSCA and RCB.

