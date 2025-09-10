K'taka Ganesh visarjan violence: Mega immersion event in Maddur town amid tight security

Mandya (Karnataka), Sep 10 (IANS) Following the incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh Visarjan procession on September 7, Hindu outfits have decided to organise a mega Ganesh idol immersion event on Wednesday.

As the BJP and JD(S) have extended their support to the event, with top leaders participating, the police department has made tight security arrangements throughout Maddur town, especially in sensitive areas where minorities reside.

Patrolling and marches have been conducted by police personnel since morning. More than 2,000 policemen have been deployed to ensure peace and maintain law and order in the town. A tense situation has prevailed in Maddur town for three days following the Ganesh Visarjan violence.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra, Leaders of the Opposition R. Ashoka and Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, along with other senior party leaders, are participating in the event. Following the directions of Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H.D. Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) party has also extended full support, with its state leaders participating.

BJP and JD(S) leaders will visit those injured in the stone pelting incident during the Ganesh Visarjan violence at hospitals and later participate in the immersion event. They will also meet with the Deputy Commissioner and the Superintendent of Police (SP) of Mandya district.

Meanwhile, the police have arrested 22 people in connection with the stone pelting incident and launched a hunt for seven more accused. The process of identifying additional accused is ongoing.

The organisers have decided to immerse 28 Ganesh idols at the same time. They have planned a three-kilometre procession culminating in the immersion of the idols in the Shimsha River. The procession will begin from the IB Circle in Maddur town, and BJP and JD(S) leaders will address the large gathering at the Ram Mandir Park area.

Taking no chances, IGP M.B. Boralingaiah is stationed in Maddur and monitoring the situation. Five SPs, four Additional SPs, KSRP and DAR platoons have been deployed in Maddur town. The Rapid Action Force (RAF) has also been called in, and a total of 2,000 policemen are in service. The sale of liquor has been banned in the town.

Mandya SP Mallikarjuna Baladandin stated that the investigation is ongoing in all dimensions. Those who have escaped are being tracked and will be arrested soon. Four more persons have been identified, and a total of six cases have been registered in connection with the incidents that took place in the last two days. The police will take the accused into judicial custody for further investigation and additional information.

