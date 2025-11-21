K'taka cop among two detained in Rs 7.11 crore daylight heist in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Nov 21 (IANS) In a major twist to the Rs 7.11 crore daylight robbery reported from Bengaluru, investigating officers have detained two persons, including a constable attached to the Govindarajanagar police station, officials confirmed on Friday.

Special teams formed for the investigation made the arrests after establishing their connection to the case, said sources.

The officials said the constable, who was on night duty on Thursday (November 20), was picked up while returning home in the morning. The other arrested person is a native of Kerala and a former employee of CMS Info System Limited, who had recently resigned from the job. It can be noted that the ATM refill vehicle attached to CMS Info System Limited was targeted and robbed.

Sources said the constable and the former employee had been friends for six months and had meticulously planned the heist over a long period. Preliminary investigation indicated insider involvement, as information about the robbery was relayed to the police control room 45 minutes after the incident.

The link between the constable and the ex-employee came to light when investigating officers examined active mobile numbers near the spot of the robbery. Verification of CDR records revealed continuous calls between the two at the time of the heist, and the police also found that they had been in regular contact in recent days.

Even though the police immediately sealed borders and conducted vehicle checks, the robbers managed to escape. Police now suspect the gang is hiding either in Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh. The vehicle used in the crime was seized near Tirupati in Chittoor district, Andhra Pradesh.

The official statement is yet to be issued by the police in this regard.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has stated that the police have obtained clues about the robbers and will nab them soon. Home Minister G. Parameshwara also expressed similar confidence. Eight special teams and around 200 police personnel are working intensively to solve the case and apprehend the culprits.

Police have also gathered information that some of those involved in the crime hail from Bengaluru’s Kalyan Nagar locality.

It may be recalled that the robbery took place in broad daylight on Wednesday, when a gang looted Rs 7.11 crore from a vehicle transporting cash for ATM refilling.

The Karnataka BJP has slammed the state government over the daylight heist and raised concerns over the law and order situation, stating that people cannot expect peace under the current regime.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated on Wednesday: “Bank robbery earlier, now cash meant for ATMs looted — a daring daylight heist on a busy road. The broad-daylight robbery of an ATM cash vehicle in Bengaluru this afternoon, in which money being transported to ATMs was looted, is clear proof that law and order in the state has completely collapsed.”

--IANS

mka/dpb