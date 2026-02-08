K'taka Cong attempting to separate Mahatma Gandhi from Ram, says ex-CM Bommai

Gadag (Karnataka), Feb 8 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai has accused the Congress-led state government of attempting to separate Mahatma Gandhi from Lord Ram and called for a mass awareness campaign highlighting the benefits of the Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB- G RAM G) scheme and alleged corruption in the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

Addressing the VB-G RAM G implementation and public awareness meeting on Saturday, organised by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s district unit at the BJP office in Gadag, Bommai said Mahatma Gandhi is the soul of the nation. At the same time, Ram was the soul of Gandhi. “It is impossible to separate the two, but the state government is making efforts to do so,” he alleged.

Bommai said the country learnt two core principles from Mahatma Gandhi -- “Satyameva Jayate” and fasting in pursuit of truth. He accused the Congress of misusing the Gandhi name while ignoring his ideals. Claiming that Indira Gandhi had no lineage connection with Mahatma Gandhi, Bommai alleged that the Congress has historically practised politics in Gandhi’s name without following his values.

He further accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr B.R. Ambedkar, stating that Ambedkar was defeated in elections, forced to resign from the Cabinet and denied land in Delhi for his memorial after his death. In contrast, memorials exist for Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Terming the present government a “zero-achievement government”, Bommai said allocations for MGNREGA had significantly increased under the NDA. He said the UPA government had allocated Rs 33,000 crore in 2013, while the present Union government has increased funding to over Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

He alleged that while the Centre provides wages for 100 days, the state government demands additional funds but fails to ensure effective implementation.

Bommai alleged rampant corruption in MGNREGA, citing cases from Belagavi and Kalaburagi during his tenure as district in-charge minister, where officials were jailed, and CBI probes were ordered. He claimed misuse through bogus bills and agents, adding that technological reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had helped curb such practices.

Accusing the Congress of misleading people with false data, Bommai said the state government has failed to release funds for housing beneficiaries, the Jal Jeevan Mission and rural infrastructure. He also criticised the selective interest waiver on minority loans, stating that backward classes, Dalits, women’s self-help groups and farmers were ignored.

Bommai alleged continued injustice to North Karnataka, stalled irrigation projects and inadequate funding for the Upper Krishna Project. Calling for a “people’s power versus ruling power” struggle, he urged BJP workers to display banners in every gram panchayat highlighting the benefits of the VB-G Ram G scheme and corruption in MGNREGA.

Several BJP leaders, party office-bearers and workers were present at the meeting.

