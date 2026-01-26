K'taka CM calls for 'protection' of Constitution, highlights guarantee schemes in R-Day message

Bengaluru, Jan 26 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in his message to the people of the state on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day, emphasised the importance of protecting the Constitution, strengthening democracy and ensuring social and economic justice, while highlighting the role of the state government’s guarantee schemes in promoting equality and welfare.

Extending Republic Day greetings to the people of Karnataka, the Chief Minister said the Constitution guarantees social, economic and political justice, liberty of thought and expression, equality of status and opportunity, and fraternity among citizens.

Recalling Karnataka’s historical contribution to democratic values, he said the seeds of people’s rule were sown in the region nearly 800 years ago through the Sharana movement led by social reformer Basavanna. The Anubhava Mantapa at Kudala Sangama, he said, served as an early model of democracy, where people from all sections of society participated equally in discussions.

The Chief Minister observed that before the adoption of the Constitution drafted by Dr B.R. Ambedkar, India followed an unwritten social order that accepted inequality based on caste and gender. He said Dr Ambedkar rejected this system and gave the nation a Constitution founded on equality, dignity and justice.

Stating that political democracy must be complemented by economic democracy, as envisioned by Dr Ambedkar, the Chief Minister said a strong nation could be built only by ensuring social justice and economic equality. He underlined that development should benefit everyone, irrespective of social background, and that a citizen’s status must be determined by merit and achievement, not by birth.

He said the Constitution continues to guide all policies and programmes of the state government, and asserted that the government remains committed to its letter and spirit. Eliminating poverty, ill health, illiteracy and malnutrition, and building a hunger-free and fear-free society, he said, is the constitutional duty of an elected government.

Highlighting the government’s guarantee schemes, the Chief Minister said they were implemented in line with the Directive Principles of State Policy.

He said the Anna Bhagya scheme ensures food security, Gruha Jyothi provides energy security, Gruha Lakshmi offers monthly financial assistance to women heads of economically weaker families, Shakti guarantees free travel for women, and Yuvanidhi provides unemployment allowance to graduate youth.

According to the Chief Minister, economically weaker families in Karnataka are saving between Rs 5,000 and Rs 6,000 per month due to these schemes, while middle and upper-middle-class families are saving up to Rs 30,000 annually. He said the schemes have helped create a sense of security across society and enabled families to invest more in education, healthcare and future savings.

Warning against attempts to weaken the Constitution, the Chief Minister said forces opposed to social justice and social change continue to challenge constitutional values.

He cautioned against efforts to undermine constitutional institutions and called upon citizens to remain vigilant.

“If we protect the Constitution, the Constitution will protect us,” he said, urging people to take a pledge on Republic Day to safeguard constitutional principles.

Concluding his message, the Chief Minister said that while the government has implemented several schemes, their core objective remains the creation of an egalitarian society with equal opportunities and dignity for all, and sought the cooperation and support of the people in building a strong and empowered Karnataka.

