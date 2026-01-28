K'taka BJP raises alarm over child abuse cases; Minister calls for public participation in preventing crimes

Bengaluru, Jan 28 (IANS) Karnataka Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar on Wednesday appealed to the public to play a proactive role in preventing crimes against children and stated that the state government is committed to ensuring their safety.

Her comments came in response to BJP MLA Y. Bharat Shetty raising concern over the increase in cases of kidnapping and sexual abuse of children in the State and urging the government to initiate effective measures to curb the menace. ,

Bharat Shetty raised the issue in the State Assembly on Wednesday during the Question and Answer session.

After receiving a written reply from the minister concerned, the MLA said, “I sought details regarding cases of physical and sexual abuse against children. The minister has given a two-page reply explaining the laws and the preventive steps being taken. However, there are serious issues in the implementation of these laws.”

“The problem is that every year, irrespective of the government in power, cases of kidnapping and sexual abuse are increasing by 70 to 75 per cent. Several rules exist, including provisions to create bodies at the grassroots level in gram panchayats and local bodies to prevent such crimes. The government has ordered the implementation of the Child Protection Policy. Despite all this, the crime rate is not coming down,” he said.

“What we are witnessing is a steady increase in crimes every year. While there is a child helpline, information about predators, those arrested and convicted, and repeat offenders must be compiled, as cases of kidnapping and sexual abuse of children continue to rise,” he added.

“These issues sometimes take a communal turn as well. The Devadasi system has been dealt with efficiently by officials under successive governments. However, in religious institutions where there is single-person supervision, incidents of child abuse and sexual exploitation are increasing,” he noted.

“For example, in madrasas. I am not saying this with prejudice. This should not be viewed from a religious angle. As a society, we must raise our voices. The minister’s reply is not effective,” he opined.

Replying to the concerns, Minister Hebbalkar said, “We have provided a comprehensive reply to the legislator. He claims that despite laws and helplines to prevent atrocities against children and women, crimes are increasing. As he himself stated, this issue should not be given a communal colour. Action must be initiated against criminals irrespective of their background.”

“Regarding effective prevention, I would like to say that while elected representatives have responsibilities, every citizen of society also has a role to play. We are conducting extensive awareness campaigns in schools, hostels, and public places. Helplines are being publicised, awareness about the POCSO Act is being created, and street plays are being organised to reach out to people,” she said.

“For the past one-and-a-half months, radio has also been used to disseminate information on this issue,” she added.

Speaker U.T. Khader intervened and asked the minister what further steps could be taken to strengthen preventive measures to stop crimes against children, adding that the suggestions made by the legislator could be considered and discussed.

Responding, Minister Hebbalkar said, “On November 28, 2025, the government formed the Akka Force, which is now operational in all 31 districts. Its primary objective is to prevent crimes against children and women. The force visits schools and religious institutions. I would like to inform the public that the child helpline '1098' is available round the clock. The Akka Force helpline is 181, and the police department helpline is 112. The public should keep these numbers handy.”

“The Akka Force conducts patrolling for 12 hours every day and comprises only women personnel. Parents, children, and the public should contact the Akka Force in case of any issues. Crimes do not happen suddenly; there are warning signs and background factors. Victims should approach us, and their information will be kept confidential,” she said.

She further stated that a committee comprising officials from seven departments has been formed at the gram panchayat level to deal with such issues, and that the government would intensify its efforts.

Bharat Shetty suggested that CCTV cameras should be made mandatory in all schools and that institutions managed by a single individual should have a second supervisor, preferably a woman. He warned that despite the Akka Force, cases of child kidnapping are on the rise, and stressed that failure to prevent such crimes would undermine the very idea of a civil society.

Speaker U.T. Khader complimented MLA Y. Bharat Shetty for offering constructive suggestions.

