K'taka BJP launches Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan on Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary

Bengaluru, Sep 25 (IANS) Karnataka BJP celebrated Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 109th birth anniversary on Thursday and inaugurated the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan on the occasion.

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra unveiled the logo of the campaign at the BJP State Office, Jagannath Bhavan, in Bengaluru. Later, he took the pledge of the Atmanirbhar Bharat Sankalp Abhiyan and planted a sapling in front of the office.

Addressing the gathering, Vijayendra said, "Atmanirbhar Bharat does not mean only economic self-reliance. India must also achieve self-reliance in spiritual, cultural, technological, and all other sectors."

He added that, as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, India is moving towards self-reliance in technology and defence.

"Indian products must be marketed globally. The Prime Minister has expressed his desire for self-reliance, even in the Swadeshi concept. Swadeshi thinking should not remain limited to our minds; it must be practised in our homes and in society."

He further stated that workshops on Aatmanirbhar Bharat have already been held at the national and state levels. In December, the campaign will move forward with door-to-door outreach to promote Swadeshi thinking more strongly.

"Prime Minister Modi has taken a vow to transform India into a developed nation by 2047, making it an Atmanirbhar and self-reliant Bharat. This has been possible only because Narendra Modi ji, with his strength and leadership, is steering the nation forward. The source of inspiration for him has been Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya," Vijayendra recalled.

He noted that leaders like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, L.K. Advani, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee envisioned creating citizens imbued with patriotism and national spirit.

"To transform India into a prosperous nation, a political platform was necessary, and through the Jan Sangh, the foundation for today’s BJP was laid. If Deendayal Upadhyaya had not given the BJP its ideological base, we would not even be here having this discussion," he said.

Vijayendra stressed that honesty, dedication, and principles in politics are essential to achieving any goal. "Whether or not a leader is present, strong ideology and clear thinking can guide a movement. Deendayal Upadhyaya infused the BJP with that strength through the Jan Sangh," he added.

He pointed out that the BJP has grown steadily since the days of the Jan Sangh and is now in power in several states across India. "With over 15 crore registered members, the BJP has emerged as the world's largest political party. The NDA government led by the BJP at the Centre has been elected for three consecutive terms," he stated.

Former Chief Minister and MP Basavaraj Bommai said the credit for implementing his concept of Antyodaya (uplift of the last person) by lifting 25 crore people out of poverty goes to Prime Minister Modi.

He was speaking after offering floral tributes to the portrait of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya at a programme organised by the Kadur unit of the BJP in Chikkamagaluru.

