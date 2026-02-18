K'taka: BJP, Cong spar over garbage row; Vijayendra hits out at Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP and the Congress government on Wednesday traded sharp words over the ongoing garbage disposal row in Bengaluru, with BJP state president and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra asserting that there was no question of fearing what he termed “hollow threats” issued by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

Read More

Responding to Shivakumar’s warning of action against BJP leaders allegedly blocking garbage trucks from entering certain constituencies, Vijayendra said the BJP would not be intimidated.

Speaking to mediapersons in Bengaluru, he said the responsibility of garbage disposal lies with the state government and urged Shivakumar, who also holds the Bengaluru Development portfolio, to focus on addressing the city’s civic issues.

“There is no question of fearing hollow threats. Garbage management is the responsibility of the state government, and instead of issuing warnings, the government should work towards resolving the issue,” Vijayendra said.

He criticised the government, stating that rather than making comparisons with global cities such as Singapore and Dubai or proposing tunnel road projects, the priority should be to address basic civic problems, including potholes and waste management.

Vijayendra also alleged that threats were being issued to apartment associations and emphasised that elected representatives have the right to raise concerns affecting their constituencies. He said the government should focus on finding solutions to Bengaluru’s civic challenges.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Doddaballapura, Dheeraj Muniraju, objected to Shivakumar’s remarks and urged him not to insult elected representatives or residents of his constituency.

Speaking to reporters at the BJP state office, Jagannath Bhavan, he said he was opposing the dumping of waste in his constituency due to concerns over environmental and public health risks.

He said he did not require any grants or garbage from the government and questioned why residents of Bengaluru Rural district should bear the burden of waste generated in the city.

Muniraju alleged that unscientific dumping practices could lead to water and air pollution and claimed that waste beyond the permitted quantity was being transported to the area.

He challenged the government to proceed with action if it intended to invoke the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) against him and said he would continue to oppose the dumping of waste in the interest of his constituents.

He added that protests against the dumping of garbage would be intensified with the support of farmers, local residents and public representatives.

Earlier, Shivakumar had criticised BJP MLAs for allegedly blocking garbage trucks and warned of invoking the Essential Services Maintenance Act to ensure uninterrupted civic services. He also accused opposition legislators of obstructing waste disposal and engaging in political pressure tactics.

The exchange marks an escalation in the political confrontation between the ruling Congress government and the BJP over waste management in Bengaluru.

--IANS

mka/pgh